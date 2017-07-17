Working It Out: Best professional advice for your 20’s

Here are few patterns that I have noticed about people who are professionally very successful, based on my years of research as an author and coach. (Source: File Photo) Here are few patterns that I have noticed about people who are professionally very successful, based on my years of research as an author and coach. (Source: File Photo)

Humans are like long range space crafts on a precise landing mission. A couple of degrees of misfiring does not seem like much at the time of the launch but this can potentially lead to landing on the wrong planet or worse wondering aimlessly in the space. I am not sure about you, but I always wonder how can children who are born in a same family turn out to be so different adults? How come the students who study in the same class in school and university for almost a couple of decades turn out to be such different professionals? Academic success does matter although the topper of the class need not turn out to be the most successful necessarily. Yes, those toppers do not fail miserably in life and do well for themselves, but there are more factors that create extraordinary professional success than just academic excellence.

Here are few patterns that I have noticed about people who are professionally very successful, based on my years of research as an author and coach. I have realized that all of these people has one or more of the following traits. These traits can be adopted by both employees and entrepreneurs. If you are a teenager or someone in his or her twenties reading this articles could change your perspective on professional success.

* Big goals- It is very important to have goals in life to control the direction and speed of your professional advancement. Have clear written goals for your professional life and check them on a quarterly basis. Find out the money and work profile which people of your industry tenure can have. Never settle for less than what you are because life gives you what you ask for. One very important question that I ask myself is- am I on a fast professional train or a slow train? Industry and companies both have an expiry date, so move fast and move in a growing company which belongs to an industry where abundance is the norm. Your salary and profits are a great way to measure your value for the market.

* Network with the best- Your income is the average of the income of the people you spend your time with. Successful people always have professional Godfathers and mentors. Observe and learn from the best professionals of your industry and company. Understand one thing very clearly, while you friends may give you happiness but they may not give you growth. Thus if you are an ambitious person, then try to gain proximity and attention of the top-performers of your industry. There one advice can break limiting beliefs which stop you from exploding into financial success. Also rich and successful people have a great network in which best opportunities flow.

* Top quality Education- If your financial condition permits, go for quality global education especially at post graduate level. Only the top ten percent of the universities in every country are worth the time and money students spend on them. Never settle for a mediocre MBA or post-graduation studies. Your education serves as your safety net and in case of business failure and job-cuts, it will land you another good job. If you already did your post- graduation from a mediocre college, then do not worry. You can always aim for a world class ten-twelve month MBA course in an international location. Self-education is also very important. Read regularly on the relevant topics of your industry.

* Location does matter- Try to earn in a strong currency and spend in a weak currency. Your first job experience and savings will vary depending upon where you start your first job. A person who earns in US dollars, euro or British pounds can easily builds assets in other countries. The nature of competition, and quality of infrastructure makes a lot of difference in your professional well-being. The income tax cut rates also vary for different geographies.

Always try to work at the head-quarters of your organization or your team. Proximity to power is power too because you get to work with the decision makers.

* Communication mastery- Professionals who know how to put across their ideas clearly rise to the top quickly. They get the attention of the key people who can determine the speed of their career growth. Be a powerful public speaker who has the ability to inspire, motivate and coach people around him or her. A CEO or a top management person is required to be a great public speaker, only the heir of a rich promoter can afford not to have great communication skills. People judge your leadership ability through your communication.

* Multiple skills that can encashed- Reinvent yourself regularly and never stop learning the skills for the future. Become a professional who can be employed in a couple of industries rather than just one industry. This is basic diversification of risk and ignorance of which is stupidity. Automation and digital are changing the professional landscape very fast. A lot of traditional employers are now finding it cost effective to replace humans with robots due to advancement in digital and artificial intelligence. Are your job skills relevant for the next ten years? Successful professional upgrade their skills very fast and navigate from one opportunity to another without wasting much time.

* Building systems and coach people- Learn the principles of other people’s money and other people’s time. Be ethical and never waste resources given to you by other people for value creation. Successful professionals rise high in the corporate ladder by proper succession planning. Greater leaders and managers are never insecure of the achievements of their juniors, in fact they identify the winning horses and collaborate with them. Your salary and profits grow as much as your team grows. However the team should grow first and never hire salaried people before you have found work for them. Take best ideas and execute them by garnering support of your team and senior stakeholders.

Try these ideas for your professional advancement and see the changes you witness in your career.

