Swedish town councillor proposes sex breaks on work time

The countries in the European Union are giving workplace goals to organisations and institutions across the world. After experimenting with the 6-hour work week (albeit that didn’t quite go according to plan), it looks like Swedish policymakers want to include another interesting addendum to their work privileges.

Swedes should be allowed to take an hour-long paid break from work to go home and have sex with their partners, a local councillor apparently suggested in a proposal on Tuesday (February 21), in a bid to improve people’s personal relationships and attaining better work-life balance in the country. “There are studies that show sex is healthy,” Per-Erik Muskos, a 42-year-old city councillor for the northern town of Overtornea, told AFP after presenting the motion.

Though there was no way to guarantee that an employee would use that hour expressly for having sex with his/her partner, instead of, say, going for a walk, or doing something else. “You can’t guarantee that a worker doesn’t go out for a walk instead,” Muskos said, adding that employers needed to trust their employees.

Muskos said he “saw no reason” why the motion wouldn’t pass.

This comes on the heels of a significant decision in workplace directives in France, wherein, in January, the workforce in the country won themselves the right to ignore after-work emails till the next day – eliminating the need and pressure to be on-call for work 27 x 7. According to a study by economic research institute Coe-Rexecode, Swedish full-time workers trail the Finnish and the French in the least number of average work hours in Europe, with only 1,685 hours on average in 2015.

