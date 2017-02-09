Facebook Mumbai office goes quirky — with colourful, artsy walls as backgrounds for live videos

The space has colourful and vibrant art on walls — from origami designs to 3D elements. The space has colourful and vibrant art on walls — from origami designs to 3D elements.

In 2016, Mark Zuckerberg shared pictures of amazingly painted walls in Facebook offices across the world. In what seems like an extension of Facebook’s creativity with work spaces, now its Mumbai office has a space called FB Bandstand.

The space has colourful and vibrant art on walls — from origami designs to 3D elements. It has been created to enhance and facilitate the social media giant’s activities to engage with people, like Facebook Live videos. According to a statement released by Saurabh Doshi, head of media partnerships at Facebook, celebrities from across the world and India use Facebook Live as a tool to engage with their fans. FB Bandstand has been designed to be a unique space for them to be able to go live easily in a creative and fun way when they visit the Mumbai FB office. Moreover, this will also help talent to gain more exposure on social media, in a fun and memorable way.

The FB Bandstand room is a vibrant space which allows a variety of dynamic shoot backgrounds — each with its own interesting theme.

‘Garden Wall’ captures the scenery of a garden with views of outdoors that has been created through a layered style of depth painting. It gives the experience of being in the lap of nature with the 3D elements incorporated into the space.

‘Origami Art Wall’ has small origami pyramids interconnected with floral patterns and looks like there’s golden sunlight reflecting on them.

‘String Art Wall’ is the third wall that has a burst of colours and musical instruments that seem to be flowing across frames symbolising how visual and audio media creates a combined experience for people to enjoy.

