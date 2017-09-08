Dream job: Disney is hiring new princes and princesses, here’s how you can apply!

To celebrate the 25th birthday, Disneyland Paris is all set to hire more than 30 people at least. (Source: Disneyland Paris Careers/ Facebook) To celebrate the 25th birthday, Disneyland Paris is all set to hire more than 30 people at least. (Source: Disneyland Paris Careers/ Facebook)

Have you always dreamt of becoming a Disney character? Imagining what life would have been if you could be Snow White or Aladin? Well, then here’s some exciting news for you. Disney is looking for people who could be the next character from our beloved fantasy world. If you always thought you could be a better Cinderella or Mickey Mouse, then this is a chance to fulfill your dreams.

Yes, to celebrate the 25th birthday, Disneyland Paris is all set to hire more than 30 people at least. “Take part in a unique experience by joining our characters and parade department!” they wrote on their website listing the job.

But the dream job will not be easy or close to fantasy. For starters, one would have to be ready to move to Paris and must be fluent in English and French. Of course, they will get ample time to spend in the magical Disneyland, but as entertainers who would require dancing skills and will also have to participate in strenuous parades. “We are looking for enthusiastic and highly energetic people to perform as our famous characters and to participate in our wonderful parade and cavalcades!”

Resembling the character is essential to fit the bill and the entertainment park is pretty clear as it also urges people auditioning to “refrain from wearing make-up.” “We also identify performers who resemble the classic Disney® female and male look-alikes for a variety of greetings and parades. All look-alike performers must have a basic dance level and the distinguishing characteristics to portray these animated characters.*”

The people hired for the job will also double up as costume characters. Not just resemblance, there are height criteria too that one must fit in. “All heights from 137cm to 192cm are welcome (that’s 4 foot 5 and 6 foot 3),” the website added.

While 30 jobs are open-ended meaning full-time around 50 are temporary or seasonal. Starting from October 2017, the contractual jobs also have a possibility for housing. Auditions are being held in UK, Spain, Italy, and France. And outside Europe, they are hosting auditions in Canada.

And if you are not much of a Disney fan, then they are holding auditions to hire people to play Star Wars characters as well. However, the special Star Wars audition is being held only in France.

Are you excited?

