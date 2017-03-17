90 per cent Indian millennial women face no discrimination at work

Millennial women don’t feel that marriage and motherhood will affect their career. However, older women feel that it could have significant impact. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Millennial women don’t feel that marriage and motherhood will affect their career. However, older women feel that it could have significant impact. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Over 90 per cent of India’s millennial — those born between 1980-2000 — working women believe that they get equal opportunities regardless of gender, a survey has revealed.

Workplace gender equality is achieved when people are able to access and enjoy the same rewards, resources and opportunities regardless of gender.

According to the survey conducted by Talentedge, a Delhi-based Ed-Tech firm, while more than 90 per cent of young working women get equal gender opportunities, 60 per cent of women aged 29 and above said that they did experience discrimination in their career.

This suggested why millennial working women are more positive at their workplace than their seniors.

“Achieving gender equality is important for workplaces not only because it is ‘fair’ and ‘the right thing to do’, but because it is also linked to a country’s overall economic performance,” Aditya Malik, CEO and MD, Talentedge said in a statement on Friday.

In addition, the survey also found that millennial women also do not feel that marriage and motherhood will affect their career. However, older women feel that it could have significant impact.

“These findings show that as a country, we are moving in a right direction as our youth, especially women, are striding forward positively,” Malik added.

While millennial women selected TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor as their favourite Female Business Icon in India, women aged 29 and above selected Chanda Kochhar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ICICI Bank.

The survey included women professionals from across four metros — Delhi, Mumbai, Bangaluru and Chennai — and four tier-II cities — Jaipur, Pune, Ahmedabad and Chandigarh. It was conducted through social media and one-on-one calling.

