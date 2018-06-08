Follow Us:
Friday, June 08, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • WATCH VIDEO: Eating meat without killing animals — how this startup is revolutionising the food industry

WATCH VIDEO: Eating meat without killing animals — how this startup is revolutionising the food industry

This San Francisco-based startup is growing meat and products in a lab without harming animals. Here's how.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 8, 2018 10:45:07 am

A San Francisco-based startup, JUST, is exploring ways to create meat products without actually killing animals. Using lab-based technology, JUST is growing meat and products in a lab without harming animals. As traditional meat production becomes less sustainable every year — it produces more greenhouse gases than all cars in American — the goal is to mass produce meat in an environmentally friendly way.

Infact, the technology, which uses no hormones antibiotics and ensures the animals are not harmed in any way, is being used by several startups.

So, how did JUST produce a leg of chicken without harming the animal? They started by plucking one of its feathers and then fed its cells nutrients to grow a piece of chicken. The bird, Ian, who lives in a sanctuary in North Carolina, is completely unharmed.

Eating meat without killing animals — how this startup is revolutionising the food industry A San Francisco-based startup, JUST, is growing meat and products in a lab without harming animals (AP Photo/File)

The company, which has also managed to recreate Fois Gras, hopes to expand its technology to do the same for beef products.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now