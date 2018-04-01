Want to experience royalty? Here are five luxurious Indian trains to hop on

Maharajas’ Express, one of India’s luxurious train (official website) Maharajas’ Express, one of India’s luxurious train (official website)

One doesn’t necessarily need to be of Royal lineage to travel in style as these five luxurious trains let you travel around the country like you were royalty.

Deccan Odyssey

Inspired by the imperial carriages used by the Maharajas of the yore for travelling, the luxurious train comprises of 21 customised coaches. All the cabins provide facilities like air-conditioning, Wi-Fi and personalized guest amenities. Managed by the Taj Group of Hotels, the train is equipped with a multicuisine restaurant, well-stocked bar, high-tech conference carriage and a spa and massage cabin. The train passes through various routes starting from Mumbai and Delhi, covering some stunning cities and landmarks. The prices start from approximately Rs 4.26 lakhs.

Managed by the Taj Group of Hotels, the multi-cuisine restaurant of Deccan Odyssey, well-stocked bar, high-tech conference cart and a spa and massage cabin adds flavour to this colourful journey (official website) Managed by the Taj Group of Hotels, the multi-cuisine restaurant of Deccan Odyssey, well-stocked bar, high-tech conference cart and a spa and massage cabin adds flavour to this colourful journey (official website)

The luxurious train, a brainchild of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), started its journey on January 16, 2004 from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Mumbai.

Maharajas’ Express

Awarded with the ‘world’s leading luxury train’ for the sixth consecutive terms, the Maharaja’s express is India’s latest luxury train (official website) Awarded with the ‘world’s leading luxury train’ for the sixth consecutive terms, the Maharaja’s express is India’s latest luxury train (official website)

Bestowed as the ‘world’s leading luxury train’ for the sixth consecutive time, the Maharaja’s express is India’s leading luxury train. The train passes through the heritage destinations of various parts of India. The train provides various packages starting from Rs 4 lakhs. It was also awarded with the best “Luxury hospitality and life style awards” in 2015 and 2016. The fares start from around Rs 4 lakhs (approx).

The Golden Chariot

The Golden chariot awarded with the ‘Asia’s leading luxury train award’ in 2013 (official website) The Golden chariot awarded with the ‘Asia’s leading luxury train award’ in 2013 (official website)

If you want to explore South India at leisure, the Golden Chariot may be your desired carrier to fulfil all expectations. An initiative by the Karnataka State Tourism Board, the train has eleven luxuriously furnished saloons designed with elegant Mysore-style furniture with state-of-the-art facilities: an Ayurveda spa centre, in-house fine-dining restaurants among others. The train also bagged the ‘Asia’s leading luxury train award’ in 2013. The prices start from Rs 3 lakhs (approx) onwards.

Royal Rajasthan on Wheels

The fare of Royal Rajasthan on Wheels starts from Rs 3.78 lakhs (approx) onwards. (official website) The fare of Royal Rajasthan on Wheels starts from Rs 3.78 lakhs (approx) onwards. (official website)

Launched in January 2009, the Royal Palace on Wheels is a step up from the Palace on Wheels. The train makes a week-long journey through the heritage sites of Rajasthan starting from Delhi. The train has 14 passenger coaches with three deluxe saloons on each coach and the 14th coach has two super deluxe saloons. The Super Deluxe Coach is called Taj Mahal. The fares start from Rs 3.78 lakhs (approx) onwards.

Palace on Wheels

Palace on Wheels in Jaipur on Friday. Express photo by Rohit Jain Palace on Wheels in Jaipur on Friday. Express photo by Rohit Jain

Introduced in 1996, it was the first luxurious train to take passengers onboard in India. The coaches of the train were once used by the Nizams of Hyderabad, the kings of the princely states of Rajputana, Gujarat and the viceroys of India. The train passes through the heart of Rajasthan, taking travellers to some best tourist spots in the desert state. Fares start at around Rs 3.63 lakh (approx).

