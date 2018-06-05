My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 

Aadriti suffers from a gruesome blood cancer called Acute Leukemia. Aadriti suffers from a gruesome blood cancer called Acute Leukemia.

My daughter Aadriti has to undergo two painful injections daily. Looking at my one-year-old cry, sometimes even I and my wife break into tears as well. Aadriti suffers from a gruesome blood cancer called Acute Leukemia. Our daughter who was once playful, has ended up sleeping in one corner of the ward silently. She has lost hair and weight after her chemotherapy. She needs a bone marrow transplant that costs an exorbitant Rs. 30 lakh. Being from a poor family, we’re struggling to pay such a mammoth amount.





Before her diagnosis, my daughter used to frequently get fevers. We would give her some medicines and she would become normal. One day, after she had a wound in her leg, her body was filled with blood clots. We were alarmed! I still remember her bloodshot eyes – a memory that makes me tremble with fear. We had to shift her to Mumbai, an unknown and expensive city. Since then, our life has taken a drastic turn. With every passing second, I can feel my daughter’s condition worsening and there is no one to help us.

My name is Nayan Baishya. My father and I work as farmers to earn an income of Rs. 6000 per month. We fend for a family of 5 and since this diagnosis, we’re struggling to pay for our daughter’s expensive chemotherapy and transplant. Given a chance, I would love to work in Mumbai to support her treatment. I, however, need to stay with my daughter and wife as they alone cannot manage running all the hospital errands. Before leaving from Assam, I sold my land worth Rs. 2 lakh and mortgaged our gold worth of Rs. 47,000. We’ve managed to spend Rs. 7 lakh by taking help from our friends and family as well. Now, we need an additional Rs. 30 lakh and we’re broke. We want her pain to stop now. Please help her by donating any amount you can.

Aadriti has undergone 1 chemotherapy to date and is suffering from not one but 3 more ailments. She suffers from pneumonia, parainfluenza, and rhinovirus. I am scared about her critical condition as she is fighting too many ailments at once. She has almost stopped eating food, we wonder how will she get all her energy from to fight the disease. Aadriti used to always give us her beautiful smile, which we’ve not seen for days.

I wish I could do more to pay for her treatment, however, I’m just a poor man struggling to save his only daughter. I have my hopes on the people of the internet that they’ll be able to save my child. I request everyone to please generously donate as your help can change the fate of my daughter.

You can help Aadriti by donating to her fundraiser on Ketto, by clicking here.

