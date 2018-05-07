A painter needs your help for his only child’s expensive liver transplant

Mother with son Kavya. (File) Mother with son Kavya. (File)

My name is Vivek Raut. I paint statues for a living and make Rs. 10,000 a month. My son Kavya turned eight months old yesterday and his mother tried to cheer him up with his favourite toys, but he is in too much pain. I didn’t get a chance to spend time with him because I spent the entire day looking for a job, and for organizations that could help me out.

The last few months have been punishing. My son is suffering from a liver disease and the only solution to his condition is an expensive liver transplant. It costs a staggering Rs. 20 lakh, which is way beyond my financial capabilities. My job is very seasonal and with no festivals around the corner, I have no source of income left. How can I pay the unforgiving amount of Kavya’s bills? All I know is that my son’s life depends on it and I need to rescue him from this ailment.

You can help Vivek by donating on Ketto, here.

My baby has spent most of his life in hospitals. He was diagnosed with the disease at just 2 months old. I remember, soon after his birth, we were really worried that his stool was white. Even his navel hadn’t recovered since his umbilical cord fell off! Being new parents, we thought it was a phase and would be normal soon. But last year, in the first week of October, Kavya couldn’t breathe properly. Panicking, we rushed him to our local doctor. He immediately advised us to go to a hospital because he feared there was something wrong with Kavya’s liver. My wife and I prayed and hoped but our world fell apart when the doctors gave us the devastating news.

He was immediately taken to the NICU for a surgery. His breathing problem aggravated to a point that he had to be put on a ventilator. Before the operation, the doctors explained that the only permanent solution was a liver transplant, but weighing only 5 kgs at that time, he was too weak and delicate for the transplant. Since his situation was critical, the doctors had to do the operation.

While the first operation improved Kavya’s health, it didn’t cure him. We still have to take him to the doctor every 15 days for a checkup. His stomach swells up to 12-13 centimetres when his liver swells up and his bilirubin levels are constantly fluctuating. At times, his body becomes yellowish, particularly his eyes. Kavya needs your help. Click here to donate.

We’ve spent over Rs. 6 lakh for Kavya’s treatment so far, this includes his first operation, his LFT and blood tests, and everyday medicines. I’ve been fortunate enough to get help from friends, relatives, and a few trusts. Now we require Rs. 20 lakh for the transplant and I have absolutely no door left to knock. I’m failing to protect and save my baby.

Our family feels complete with Kavya. I feel he was born in my family because God trusted us with his life. I don’t want to lose him. If anything happens to him, my family won’t be able to recover. Please help us out.

You can help Vivek by donating to his fundraiser on Ketto.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App