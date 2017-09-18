5 things to do in the new ‘must-visit’ place of Asia

If you are arriving or departing at either Senai airport or Changi airport, just hop on one of AirAsia’s buses and zip across the border in a jiffy! If you are arriving or departing at either Senai airport or Changi airport, just hop on one of AirAsia’s buses and zip across the border in a jiffy!

Asia is well known for its cultural and ethnic diversity, delicious cuisines, and unparalleled hospitality. These and more are the reasons why it is flocked by tourists perennially. There are a lot of places here to satiate your travel bug, but the bug is seldom satiated, isn’t it? Travel enthusiasts keep on searching for newer and better destinations for their next sojourn. So, in this article, we tell you about an Asian destination you should visit to experience a consummate culmination of serenity, adventure, and fun.

Malaysia and Singapore are the most sought-after destinations in the continent. Both are strewn with beautiful beaches, eye-pleasing natural beauty, and tranquility. All this is equally complemented by majestic skyscrapers, theme parks and a host of adventure sports. What if we told you there was a place that could give you the best of both these ‘worlds’ and you wouldn’t even need to shell out huge bucks for it? Sounds too good to be true? Read on to know more.

Johor Bahru, formerly known as Tanjung Puteri or Iskandar Puteri, is the capital of the state of Johor, Malaysia. This quaint district is located between Malaysia and Singapore, right at the border. A visit to either of the countries is incomplete without visiting the marvel that Johor Bahru is.

So, we give you a list of 5 things to make your visit memorable.

1. Unleash the child in you in Legoland

Are you in love with the Lego movie? Do legos fascinate you? If your answer to these questions is yes, then congratulations, you are a fun person. And to experience even more fun, you can visit the Legoland in Johor Bahru. It is a theme park housing more than 40 interactive rides and water slides. Build life-size Lego rafts, rocket ships, race cars, or something completely out of this world and marvel at it till your heart’s content. There is also a water park and a multi-cuisine restaurant here. If you are visiting with children, they are in for a treat. Tickets can be bought here.

2. The cuteness of Hello Kitty and nostalgia in Thomas town

The utterly cute girl (Hello Kitty is not a cat) and all her merchandise will welcome you once you reach Sanrio Hello Kitty town. This place is full of frolic activities, memorabilia, and shows related to Hello Kitty: the phenomenon that has captured millions of hearts across the globe. If you are a fan, you will adore the place. If you aren’t, you might become one!

Thomas town is located in the same building. Based on the popular animated character, ‘Thomas the tank engine’, this theme park houses some exciting rides. Children can play with their favorite characters including Bob the Builder, Pingu, and Barney the dinosaur. There is a joint ticket available for both these parks, which you should buy beforehand to save money. Tickets can be bought here.

3. Shop till you drop at swanky shopping centers

Downtown Johor Bahru has a number of shopping centers for clothes, handicrafts and more. Complexes like City Square and KSL city mall have more than 300 different stores and a huge number of brands to shop from. Be it fashionable shoes, quirky dresses or beauty products; there is something here for everyone. These malls also have nail salons, hairdressing boutiques, and fine dining eateries. A visit with family or a group of girlfriends is all you need to unwind and give yourself some retail therapy.

Other places to consider include Aeon Terbrau city, Komtar JBCC, and JARO handicrafts center.

4. Savor the scrumptious Malay food

Malay cuisine is famous for its bountiful spices and creamy coconut milk flavor. Johor Bahru imbibes a culmination of both Malaysian and Singaporean flavors in the hundreds of options it has to offer. Feel like eating street food? Johor Bahru has a cornucopia of hawker centers at your service, wherein you can enjoy native delicacies like Duck meat, Ikan Bakar (grilled fish), and clay pot chicken rice. Want to splurge on food? You can choose from classy joints like Anna’s Kitchen and Cafe downtown. You can also find appetizing Indian food in abundance!

5. Spend an idyllic day at a picturesque beach

Malaysia is incomplete without its beaches and Johor has some serene and scenic locations to offer. Experience Asia’s abundant aquatic life at Arsenia and D’coconut beach resorts. If you fancy a swim in the open sea, beneath the endless blue of the daytime sky, then Pulau Besar and Pantai Air Papan are the beaches for you. If you are inclined towards water sports, you have snorkeling and scuba diving as your options.

So pack your bags for what might be an unforgettable trip! To make your travel hassle-free, airlines like AirAsia have a host of flights at reasonable prices, which get cheaper the earlier you book.

Pro tip: When traveling from Singapore to Johor Bahru or vice versa, take the cross-border bus service. It is a lot cheaper than a flight and can be availed as an add-on from AirAsia. If you are arriving or departing at either Senai airport or Changi airport, just hop on one of AirAsia’s buses and zip across the border in a jiffy!

