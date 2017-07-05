5 celebrity careers that were cut short by cancer/heart disease, only till they bounced back

Diseases come unannounced and it is always a good idea to be prepared. Diseases come unannounced and it is always a good idea to be prepared.

Diseases come unannounced, and they can knock you off your decided life path for a while. Many people have been hit by cancer and heart disease, deviating them from their careers. However, many brave people have battled such conditions and recovered, going back to leading healthy, meaningful lives.

In this article, we’re going to talk about five celebrities who have dealt with either cancer or heart problems, and how they triumphed. We’ll give you a set of clues for each, and you will have to guess their identity. No scrolling to the bottom to check the answers

The Diva

She came from her home country to India, where she became, through the nineties, a star famed for her beauty and her subtle, expressive movements in front of the camera. Over two decades, she won four Filmfare Awards. She contracted ovarian cancer in 2012 and fought it for three long years. In 2015, her publicist announced that she was cancer-free. Who is she?

The Jock

He has been described as the most promising left-handed batsman India has seen since the turn of the century, and he has been a match winner more times than anybody can count. Lung cancer hit him at the peak of his career, but early diagnosis and effective chemotherapy saved the day. Can you guess who this is?

The Evergreen Actress

This legendary Bollywood actress was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 54. After an 11-year battle of 6 chemotherapies and 35 radiations, she emerged victorious. She was quoted as saying, “I don’t give up easily. Even death will have to fight me.” She worked hard to get back in shape and is still considered a veteran beauty. Tell us who she is!

The Man Behind The Camera

Legend goes that when this filmmaker/producer was receiving treatment for blood cancer, he simply went about his business at hospitals and at home as if he had a common cold. He has worked with Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Emraan Hashmi and other stalwarts. Who are we talking about?

The Actor

A certain princely Bollywood charmer, one of the Khans, for that matter, had had a mild heart attack on landing in Mumbai after days of gruelling shooting in South Africa. In thirty-six hours, he was back to work. Guess his name.

———————————————————————————-

Answers:

1. Manisha Koirala

2. Yuvraj Singh

3. Mumtaz

4. Anurag Basu

5. Saif Ali Khan

