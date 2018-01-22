‘I don’t take myself too seriously’

She reveals that she can solve a cryptic crossword sooner than getting dressed for the red carpet. (Express Photo) She reveals that she can solve a cryptic crossword sooner than getting dressed for the red carpet. (Express Photo)

So what does a female actor in her 40s do? Open a production company. Set up a jewelry designing business. Become an interior decorator. Start a family. Launch a fashion line. Write a book,” says the introduction of the book The Perils of Being Moderately Famous (Penguin India Random House), actor Soha Ali Khan’s debut as a writer. In her introduction as an author, Khan is honest about her age, to begin with; among other things.

In the introduction itself, Khan issues a disclaimer about what the book is not about: The secrets behind Kareena’s glowing complexion, or what Saif Ali Khan meant when he addressed the difference between nepotism and eugenics. But yes, the book does talk at length about her much famous family — cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, her father; mother actor Sharmila Tagore, and Saif Ali Khan — or bhai as she addresses him. Written in a conversational style with liberal doses of self-deprecation, Khan takes digs at herself and the fame that she inherited.

She reveals that she can solve a cryptic crossword sooner than getting dressed for the red carpet.There is a whole episode about someone recognising her at a cosmetic store in London and exclaiming, “She is Saif Ali Khan’s sister”. Khan talks about her book, coming to terms with her famous family, being practical and her production house with husband Kunal Khemu.

Excerpts from an interview:

Your book is an exercise in assimilating a lot of self-deprecatory humor. Have you always been this honest?

I try to be. I mean it’s good to laugh at your situation and at yourself in the process. And usually, people say that it’s good to laugh at yourself first, rather than wait for people to laugh at you. I think this stems from a healthy sense of not taking life too seriously. I don’t take myself too seriously.

How old were you when you realised that you have not one, but two very famous parents.

It was different times for each. For my father, it was when I went to University in Oxford. There I saw the plaque with his name where he had captained the university team. A lot of my friends who had played for the cricket team had remarked ‘oh you are Tiger Pataudi’s daughter.’ I was not really an avid cricket follower, so I did not really grasp his stature. In fact, as for his cricketing contribution, it’s when he passed away and I saw the tributes, and the sheer number of people who wrote to our family, it was very humbling.

And for my mother, it all happened when I moved to Mumbai and joined the film industry. And specifically when I was asked to speak at Harvard University about Rang De Basanti and Hindi film industry; in a month I did a crash course in Hindi cinema. I had not seen many films while growing up. That’s when I realised how seminal the work of my mother was — be it in mainstream Hindi cinema or Bengali cinema.

Yours was not a typical filmy family or a veritable cricketing household.

Well, we had moved to Delhi and were living with my father’s mother. It was a different life. My parents had friends from all walks of life. I mean of course there were friends from the cricketing world — Bishen uncle, Abbas Ali Baig, Farrokh Engineer — we saw all the time. And I have some memories of the time when we were in Mumbai, of Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor coming to our house. But yes, it was not a typical filmy family.

We were encouraged to read a lot. In fact, my father told me to not get my book to the dining table because I always had my nose in one. Dinner and lunchtime were sacrosanct while growing up, that’s the time we caught up with each other.

You seem quite at home with the designation of being moderately famous.

There are pros and cons of being from a famous family. There is so much security, love, and warmth. But the flip side is yes, there will be comparisons. I’m a very practical person. I think this stems from a place of security, strength, and humor. This is who I am and these are the people whom I’m related to. And yes, this is the industry we work in.

People want to know what is happening in Kareena Kapoor’s life, they are interested in Taimur. I have access to these people because I am related to them. Yes, it’s annoying to be questioned about them and sometimes it’s great to be related to them because they are kinda cool. And there is my sister, who is not famous. My brother is very famous, and I’m somewhere in the middle. I know I’m not entirely anonymous, and often recognised by association.

What are you busy with now?

Right now I am reading Gina Ford on parenting and anything that can help me put my child to sleep. I am constantly googling or reading up on the subject. On the work front, Kunal (Khemu) and I have our production house — Renegade Productions — because we wanted to create the kind of content we want to see. We are all set to make a biopic on Ram Jethmalani. He is a fascinating man with an equally fascinating life.

