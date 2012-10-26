Sexual activity among 12-year-olds of same sex termed as ‘normal’

Sexual activity among 11 and 12-year-olds – including those of the same sex – is normal,a new Federal Government report has claimed.

The Australian Centre for the Study of Sexual Assault has listed peer-related sexual activity as developmentally appropriate for pre-teen children aged 11 and 12,the Courier Mail reported.

It states that sexual activity between kids of the same sex does not mean they are homosexual.

The developmentally appropriate sexual behaviours are listed in a new report revealing big brothers are five times more likely than fathers or uncles to sexually abuse young children.

But the Australian Institute of Family Studies,which controls the Centre for the Study of Sexual Assault,is insisting that sexual activity does not refer to sex.

Everyone knows that sexual activity does not mean penetrative sex, the institutes head of research,Daryl Higgins,said.

Everyone who has done research in the field knows it is a broad range of things,from kissing to flirting, he said.

Dr Higgins said that the list of appropriate and inappropriate sexual behaviours for children of various ages was a summary of research studies,and not advice to parents.

However,child protection group Bravehearts yesterday said the list was a bit misleading.

They probably needed to explain that a little bit better, Bravehearts research manager Carol Ronken said.

At that age,exploration is perfectly normal – its the old first-base thing with kissing,but not actual penetrative sex, Ronken said.

The federally funded incest report reveals that most parents usually ignore,deny or downplay sibling sexual abuse as childs play.

Little sisters are the usual victims,but often wont tell on their abusive brothers for fear of rocking the boat.

Sibling abuse is an under-reported and hidden crime, the report said.

(It) has historically been ignored,minimised or denied by parents,professionals and authorities as benign sexual experimentation.

(But) studies indicate that sibling sexual abuse is more prevalent than other types of intra-familial sexual abuse.

Siblings often used their hands and feet to subdue the victim,or used verbal coercion,threats,bribery or trickery.

About eight in every 10 victims are younger than 13,the study said,but many fear telling their parents.

Dr Higgins urged parents to seek counselling for all their children if they suspected abuse.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App