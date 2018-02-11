Promise Day 2018: Top promises with your partner to make your love stronger

What are you promising your partner this Promise Day? (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ The Indian Express) What are you promising your partner this Promise Day? (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ The Indian Express)

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and there is an undeniable mush in the air. Lovers and partners are warming up to the big day on February 14, and while some are exchanging chocolates and roses, others are busy formulating plans to surprise and propose to their loved ones.

But more than anything else, love is more about doing the little things together, like sharing the last slice of pizza together or promising never to binge watch a show alone. These are the promises that you should make this Promise Day!

This Promise Day, take a vow that you will always disturb the person you love. You might not call them baby or cutie but that should not stop you from embarrassing them in public. This Promise Day, take a vow that you will grow old together with the person you love, albeit disgracefully and be the only two people in the room who will get each other’s jokes. Promise to eat whatever your partner cooks, but follow it up with a Digene of course and take out the garbage in the freezing cold. Promise your partner that you will listen to them for hours without complaining and remember every little word and gestures. Because, love, as they say resides in the ordinary and these are the small gestures that make up love.

(Designed by Rajan Sharma/ The Indian Express) (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ The Indian Express)

