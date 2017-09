West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday greeted the Malayalees on the occasion of Onam festival. “On the auspicious occasion of Onam, I extend my heartiest greetings to my Malayalee brothers and sisters all over the world,” Banerjee tweeted. Onam, an annual harvest festival celebrated by the Keralites, falls in the Malayalam month of Chingam (August–September).

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App