World Happiness Index 2018: Finland tops, US slips to 18th spot

Fans of skiing, saunas and Santa Claus won’t be surprised to hear Finland is the happiest place to live. The World Happiness Report published Wednesday ranked 156 countries by happiness levels, based on factors such as life expectancy, social support and corruption.
Unlike past years, the annual report published by the U.N. Sustainable Development Solutions Network also evaluated 117 countries by the happiness and well-being of their immigrants.
Europe’s Nordic nations, none particularly diverse, have dominated the index since it first was produced in 2012. In reaching No. 1, Finland nudged neighboring Norway into second place.
Rounding out the Top 10 are Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden and Australia. The United States fell to 18th place from 14th last year.
Relatively homogenous Finland has about 300,000 foreigners and residents with foreign roots, out of its 5.5 million people.
Its largest immigrant groups come from other European nations, but there also are communities from Afghanistan, China, Iraq and Somalia.
John Helliwell, a co-editor of the World Happiness Report and professor emeritus of economics at the University of British Columbia, noted all the top-10 nations scored highest in overall happiness and the happiness of immigrants. He said a society’s happiness seems contagious.
“The most striking finding of the report is the remarkable consistency between the happiness of immigrants and the locally born,” Helliwell said. “Those who move to happier countries gain, while those who move to less happy countries lose.”
Meik Wiking, CEO of the Copenhagen-based Happiness Research Institute, said the five Nordic countries that reliably rank high in the index “are doing something right in terms of creating good conditions for good lives,” something newcomers have noticed.
He said the happiness revealed in the survey derives from healthy amounts of both personal freedom and social security that outweigh residents having to pay “some of the highest taxes in the world.”
“Briefly put, (Nordic countries) are good at converting wealth into well-being,” Wiking said. The finding on the happiness of immigrants “shows the conditions that we live under matter greatly to our quality of life, that happiness is not only a matter of choice.”
The United States was 11th in the first index and has never been in the Top 10. To explain its fall to 18th, the report’s authors cited several factors.
“The U.S. is in the midst of a complex and worsening public health crisis, involving epidemics of obesity, opioid addiction, and major depressive disorder that are all remarkable by global standards,” the report said.
It added that the “sociopolitical system” in the United States produces more income inequality _ a major contributing factor to unhappiness _ than other countries with comparatively high incomes.
The United States also has seen declining “trust, generosity and social support, and those are some of the factors that explain why some countries are happier than others,” Wiking said.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App
- Mar 15, 2018 at 5:00 pmModiji /Fekuji and his SAFFRRON PARTY IS MAKING INDYANS VERY VERY SAD AND DEPRESSED., MISERABLE . fekuji wants INDYANS TO BE "FAKE HAPPINESS" SOLD IN Bjp super market .Where is my 15 Lacs fekuji. LOOSERS WE SHOULD SEND BJP/RSS/VHP members to Finland and PAKISTAN TO FIND OUT WHY PAKISTANI ARE HAPPIER THAN OUR SAFFRON People. BHARATMATA KI JAIReply
- Mar 15, 2018 at 11:38 amWhere did India stand ?Reply
- Mar 15, 2018 at 9:58 amAche Din Modiji "fake Promises" as usual, Lives of ordinary Citizen is miserable .He is busy giving us Mein KA Bhatt which is a waste of time, Demonization killed 137 citizen standing in lines, While fekuji was counting his "BILLIONS, now his WEALTHY FRIEND ARE LOOOTING AND SCOOTING GUJU STYLE. An ordinary citizen be a farmer or officer goer or Soldier or Police man cannot get a decent life with Fekuji false promises , forget if a [policeman can afford to a small house with his low ry. ITS TIME TO SEND fekuji back to his gujurat. THERE ARE BILLIONS OF FAKE DIAMOND SHINING IN GUJURAT. LIKE HIS SUITE 1 crore the Fake supporter could make him a FAKE DIAMOND CROWN and call him FAKE KING or Guju RAJA. BHARAT BACHOReply
- Mar 15, 2018 at 9:49 amCongratulation Fekuji we are "EXTREMELY HAPPY" Despite all your FALSE PROMISES ,you stupid saffron policies .hatred and trying to crush the common man with is DEMONIZATION, GST AND NOW his GUJU FINANCIERS ARE LOOTING AND SCOOTING THE COUNTRY. in 2019 EVEN FAKUJI WILL LOOT BUT SCOOT TO WHICH COUNTRY ??????!!!!!! or WILL IT BE USA like NIRAV MODI AND FAMILY .or WILL BE WE SEND THE SAFFRON GUYS TO PAKISTAN AS HE ALWAYS WISHED. BHARAT MATA BACHO.Reply
- Mar 15, 2018 at 2:19 amShame India is way below Pakistan on this index, what happen to India's achey din are we still suppose to believe Pakistan is failed country ? No wonder BJP is thrown out in recent UP elections.Reply
- Load More Comments