Monday, June 04, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
World Environment Day 2018: Here’s all the buzz around the world, ahead of the big day

World Environment Day 2018: In order to raise awareness about protecting the environment, every year June 5 is celebrated as World Environment Day as has been designated by the United Nations (UN). Catch all the buzz around the globe here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | Updated: June 4, 2018 7:07:03 pm
world environment day, world environment day 2018, theme of world environment day, world environment day live updates, world environment day live blog, world environment day 2018, indian express, indian express news World Environment Day, 2018: India is the global host this year and the theme is Beat Plastic Pollution. (Source : Cuba Gallery/ Flickr)

Environment might be one of the the most important treasures we have, but human beings do end up treating it recklessly. In order to raise awareness about protecting it, every year June 5 is celebrated as World Environment Day as has been designated by the United Nations (UN). The day also enables one to be more responsible in the way they conduct themselves and treat the environment.

India is the global host this year and the theme is Beat Plastic Pollution. It started in 1974 and since then the day has provided a global platform for like-minded people to reach out to each other.

Ahead of the big day, we bring to you all that is buzzing around the globe.

Live Blog

19:07 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Officials from CRPF and ITBP are running to beat plastic pollution
19:01 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Massive efforts by UNDP in Sierra Leone
19:00 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Belgian Ambassador to India Jan Luykx with his staff members
18:58 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
SBI joins the ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ movement
18:54 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
A team of CISF personnel carried out cleanliness drive in Odisha
18:53 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Join the movement in Bandra, Mumbai
18:52 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Choose cloth bags over plastic
18:51 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Will you plant a few saplings this environment day?
18:50 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Making small changes can go a long way
18:49 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Efforts are already underway to clean the Yamuna behind the Taj Mahal
18:45 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Gujarat is going to launch ‘Plastic-waste free Gujarat’ drive on June 5
18:43 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Alia Bhatt is one step closer towards purging plastic from her life
18:42 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Aditi Rao Hydari joins the revolution
18:39 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Arjun Kapoor takes a small step
18:35 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
The Taj Mahal is going to take action to beat plastic pollution
18:34 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Dia Mirza switches to bio-degradable sanitary napkins
17:54 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
World Environment Day: Plastic harms more than one could grasp

Every year, due to plastic ingestion, thousands of cows die in Lucknow. 

17:52 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
World Environment Day, 2018: Hyderabad showing the way

Hyderabad will go single-use plastic free by 2022.

17:50 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
World Environment Day, 2018: Banning plastic is the way forward

Days before World Environment Day, Chile has approved of a nation-wide ban on using single-use plastic bags.

17:48 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
World Environment Day, 2018: The repurcussions of using plastic are far reaching

Plastic bags choke aquatic animals.  A whale died in Thailand after eating 80 plastic bags. 

17:45 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
World Environment Day,2018: Cannot reuse? Refuse

On World Environment Day as we fight to reduce plastic waste, do not use things you cannot reuse. 

12:23 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
World Environment Day: Starry starry nights ahead of the day

In North China, 150 people recreated Vincent van Gogh's iconic painting The Starry Night in order to depict hope ahead of World Environment Day.

12:13 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
World Environment Day, 2018: Take up the selfie challenge

Actor Barbara Hershey has thrown a selfie challenge. She has asked people to make a selfie-video, where they use a replacement for a plastic item. 

11:23 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
World Environment Day, 2018: Change the way we think about menstruation

A Samoan businesswoman is contributing to #BeatPlasticPollution by making sustainable sanitary napkins.

15:34 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
World Environment Day, 2018: Find out alternatives to plastic

There are several alternatives to using plastic and the sooner we use them, the better.

15:32 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
World Environment Day, 2018: Beat plastic by using refillable water bottles

The dangerous consequences of using plastic need no retelling. One can avoid it by using refillable water bottles.

15:29 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
World Environment Day, 2018: This year the theme is Beat Plastic Pollution

Following the theme, Nairobi is gearing up to #BeatPlasticPollution.

