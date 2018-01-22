PM Modi to get ‘ghar ka swad’ at Davos WEF, chefs spill the spices

World Economic Forum: Almost 1000 kg of spices have been brought from India to prepare Indian dishes. Narendra Modi will having these dishes at three different venues. (Source: Reuters) World Economic Forum: Almost 1000 kg of spices have been brought from India to prepare Indian dishes. Narendra Modi will having these dishes at three different venues. (Source: Reuters)

The World Economic Forum affair, that will be held during January 23-26 at Davos, Switzerland, seems to be an extravagant affair this year. And a team of chefs from Taj Group has been entrusted to prepare cuisines at the Forum. The spread, that would mainly consist of Indian cuisine, would be prepared by these chefs and will be served at different venues. Raghu Deora, the logistical head for this entire mission, while speaking to ANI said, “I have been told that he likes anything and everything vegetarian. It will be like ‘Ghar ka Swad Davos mein” on serving to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Deora also added that it would be quite a task to prepare Indian dishes as the Indian spices are different. To solve this problem, almost 1000 kg of spices have been brought from India. While some have been hand-carried others have been couriered. “We are a team of 32 chefs and managers catering to India Adda, AP lounge and India Reception for about 12,000 people, we also have a special dinner at Inter Continental. Prime Minister Modi will be having our food at three different venues. There is much bigger India presence in Davos,” Deora said.

He, along with Nitin Mathur, the executive chef Taj Krishna, Hyderabad and Neville Pimento, resident manager at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, will be heading the team of chefs at various venues at Davos.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will deliver a keynote on the opening day. He is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with the President of Swiss Confederation, Alain Berset, besides holding a series of meetings with business leaders and addressing the international business council. The theme of this year at Davos is “Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World”.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd