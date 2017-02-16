80% of Indian millennials work harder than bosses

Up to 87 per cent millennials think that they should get an increment even if their bosses do not get one. (Source: File Photo) Up to 87 per cent millennials think that they should get an increment even if their bosses do not get one. (Source: File Photo)

Over 80 per cent of India’s millennials — those born between 1980-2000 — say they work harder than their bosses, as their work hours stretch longer than their managers’, a survey revealed on Wednesday.

According to the survey conducted by Talentedge, a Delhi-based Ed-Tech firm, more than than 12 hours are spent at work by 16 per cent of the millennials aged 21-24, whereas only two per cent of their superiors are spending the same time at work.

“We are constantly finding surprising insights in our interaction with young professionals of India and these findings reflect an inability in corporate India to marry productivity with efficiency,” Aditya Malik, CEO and MD at Talentedge, was quoted as saying in a statement.

While overwhelming evidence suggests that a workweek of more than 40 hours leads to a dip in the productivity, there are many professionals heralding long workweeks as a measure of their effectiveness.

In addition, up to 87 per cent millennials think that they should get an increment even if their bosses do not get one.

“We hope these findings will bring some realistic and honest discourse in corporate India over work hours and productivity,” Malik added.

The survey, that included over 1,000 young professionals across eight metros, was conducted via social media and one-on-one calling, giving an insight into how the young working professionals feel about work hours versus productivity and their contribution towards the organisation’s growth.