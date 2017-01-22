A Dog’s Purpose

Maybe it brings back the child in us; allows men to relax the stiff upper lip of their emotions, get down on all fours again and go yap, yap, yap. Maybe it brings back the child in us; allows men to relax the stiff upper lip of their emotions, get down on all fours again and go yap, yap, yap.

So, this is why I loved Alex so much, more than any other male of my acquaintance and believe you me, in 60 years, I have been acquainted with many.

I loved Alex because:

He listened to me. He listened to me like he was all ears. He listened to me like I was the most important person in the world and since that would be Donald J Trump as of Friday, he listened to me like I was the President of the United States of America.

He listened patiently, without interrupting me each time he disagreed — how many males can do that? How many humans do that? Mostly, people listen to you with one ear, the other permanently preoccupied with that modern extension of the human form, the mobile. Or their eyes fastened to their smartphones.

Not Alex. He listened to me with his eyes fixed on my face, as if every word I uttered was the truth. At a time when the Oxford Dictionaries Word of the Year for 2016 is ‘post-truth’, that really is a compliment.

But he didn’t just listen. He invited conversation with a tender, lambent glow in his speaking eyes. He hung on my every word like it was a secret nuclear code.

What did I say to earn such attentiveness? “Alex, my baby, darling coochie coo, I love you! Alex, Alex, Alex, you are sho sweeth, sho sweeth, I love even your silly little do-dah. Mmmmwah.” And then I kissed him.

He bore it with such fortitude, I had to repeat it, pull his ears, squeeeeeze the life out of him. He would yelp, wag his tail and wriggle out of my passionate embrace, panting with pleasure.

Isn’t that why our dogs are so dear to us? Because they listen to us, adults of all ages, make complete fools of ourselves with our nonsensical baby talk — and still love us?

Baby talk. We do it all the time with our pets. In fact, when was the last time you had a real grown-up, adult conversation with your domesticated cat, dog or mouse (there is no accounting for tastes), other than to scold them? And even then, it often comes out sounding like foolish puppy love: “Oh, you’re so naughty, you’re full of such naughtiness, naughty Alex!”

And be honest, if a non-pet owner were to hear us, they would think we needed to, well, grow up, right? But has that stopped any of us? Nah. We continue to blubber, blabber, baby coochie coo them to our heart’s content — preferably, when we are home alone with them.

Accuse me, abuse me, troll me, but I won’t stop talking to pets — anyone’s will do — as if I were a five-year-old.

Why do we risk the derision, laughter and opprobrium with such infantile behaviour?

Well, here’s science to the rescue. Just last week, NYmag.com quoted no less an authority than the ‘Proceedings of the Royal Society Biological Sciences’ that said “pet-directed speech is strikingly similar to infant-directed speech, a peculiar speaking pattern with high pitch and slower tempo known to engage infants’ attention and promote language learning” (Pets like it better if you speak to them in baby talk).

In 2014, an anonymous survey found that ninety one per cent of dog owners baby talk their pets. In December 2015, Bustle (whatever that is) suggested that “sing-song tonal words… are a good way to communicate to pets.”

The New York Times reported on August 29, 2016 that a new study by Dr Attila Andies (that is his name), Research Fellow at Eotvos Lorand University in Budapets — sorry, Budapest — claimed that, “Both the way we say and how we say it matters to dogs”. In a paper in the journal Science, he and his colleagues, found that “different parts of dogs” brains respond to the meaning of a word, and to how the word is said, much as human brains do. Now, does that make them as smart as human beings or human beings as canine as dogs? Who cares? Science has sanctioned baby talk to pets and spared us our blushes.

And even if it didn’t, we would still indulge in it. The truth is, we baby talk our pets because we enjoy it, regardless of its impact on them. We talk to our pets like they are our babies, perhaps because while our babies grow up into adults who talk to us and expect us to talk to them as mature humans, our pets — since they never grow up — have no such absurd expectation of us. They love baby talk, we love baby talk. Simple.

Amateur psychology? Here goes: maybe it brings back the child in us; allows men to relax the stiff upper lip of their emotions, get down on all fours again and go yap, yap, yap; it allows women to complete their daily quota of 10,000 words without having to make any sense at all. It allows both to be nurturing once again.

It relaxes us, releases wave upon wave of serotonin, that feel good hormone, so that, for a few cherished moments of pure gibberish, we are removed from all worldly concerns: national, anti-national, patriotism, what’s all that? Pet talk is the pep talk we gift ourselves — and the darling animal love of our lives.

And don’t they encourage us, shamelessly, in our childishness, lapping it all up, perhaps because they uncannily realise that baby talk is good for us — and what is good for us can only be good for them? How do they care so long as we sound loving, happy and treat them to a biscuit, a juicy bone, even ice cream after all that goo-goo, ga-ga?

Does all of this sound like a load of rubbish?

Oh, excuse me, I thought I was talking to Alex.