Wedding without kanyadan? This Nagpur couple’s marriage ceremony will leave you at a loss for words

How important do you think Kanyadan is in a wedding ritual? (Source: File Photo) How important do you think Kanyadan is in a wedding ritual? (Source: File Photo)

Delivering a blow to patriarchy, a family in Maharashtra got their daughter married without performing the traditional ritual of kanyadan. At the wedding ceremony of Ashay Sahasrabuddhe, son of BJP vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Shivada, the niece of BJP’s foreign affairs cell head Vijay Chauthaiwale, tradition took a new turn. According to a report by The Hindu, they duly entered wedlock without the kanyadan ceremony. Well, that’s not all… Quite unbelievably, the couple was solemnised by a female priest.

The mother of the groom, Nayana Sahasrabuddhe was particularly adamant that she will have none of the kanyadan rituals. “I believe that a kanya is not a commodity to be given away as daan. The ritual also takes away all sense of agency from the bride and is as though her parents are abdicating custody of her,” she was quoted as saying in the report.

ALSO READ | With a rare mehr, this Kerala bride has broken stereotypes

Her firm conviction against the regressive rituals convinced the groom’s uncle to persuade the parents of the groom to give up the ritual. Reportedly, after some mulling over, they agreed. “We do kanya poojan on the one hand and refuse to recognise the rights of a woman on the other,” Chauthaiwale told the newspaper. He added that it is important for people to not encourage such hypocrisies and to completely give up on such mindless rituals.

Moreover, both the families decided to go a step ahead and opted for a priestess to solemnise the wedding because the families wanted to do away with the custom of having a priest to conduct the ceremony. Even though the priestess Padma Kasalikar was a little hesitant to do away with kanyadan, she understood that both the parties were assertive to go for a wedding sans it.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd