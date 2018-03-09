“I decided to stop having sex and start learning about it”; the story of a sex addict

Often the term ‘sex addict’ is misunderstood. Hear out the story of Jace Downey who addressed her addiction and fought it. (Source: Barcroft TV/YouTube) Often the term ‘sex addict’ is misunderstood. Hear out the story of Jace Downey who addressed her addiction and fought it. (Source: Barcroft TV/YouTube)

Nymphomania, an uncontrollable or excessive sexual desire in a woman, as described by the Oxford dictionary is often associated with sex addiction. However, not many know what an addict has to go through to overcome it. A video, posted by Barcroft Tv, tells the story of Jace Downey, a sex addict and how her obsession started with sexual fantasies at the age of five. From being sexually abused by her father to feeling unworthy, Downey spent her life trying to feel wanted. Later, as she realised her addiction, she attended a recovery group and worked on self-development. She then started her project “Suddenly Celibate” and found a way to deal with her addiction.

Watch the video here:

Did this video leave you emotional?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd