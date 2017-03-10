Wash off food stains using the new ‘curry’ button in Indian washing machines

Watch out for the new washing machine! (Source: Thinkstock Images) Watch out for the new washing machine! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Cleaning food stains is a tough job in Indian households, especially with the variety of delicacies that are served in a plate. Are you fed up of scrubbing those persistent yellow spots on clothes? Here’s some good news for you! Panasonic has launched a new washing machine model for the Indian market with a special technique to tackle curry stains.

After researching, testing combinations and analysing what goes into a typical Indian curry, the company came out with an optimal time and water temperature that would be perfect to remove the stains. Moreover, the machine has five other cycles too, which includes removal of traces of hair oil. BBC reported that the company took two years to complete the research procedure.

It has been found that only about 10% Indian homes have a washing machine, while the other households still do their laundry by hand. With the launch of the machine, there might be a lot of scope for market growth. The electronic giant hopes that their new product will challenge the South Korean manufacturers dominating the sector.

Panasonic told BBC that about 5,000 of the machines had been sold so far, with a target to sell at least 30,000 by March next year. Priced at about 22,000 Indian rupees (£268;$330), the new model costs around 10% more than other washing machines. Panasonic also said that it has planned similar machines for other Asian markets that would focus on grappling specific stains to those countries.

