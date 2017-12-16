Vastu elements for right winter vibes at home

Candles invoke the energy of purification and inspiration. They warm up the energy and help release daily stress. (Source: File Photo) Candles invoke the energy of purification and inspiration. They warm up the energy and help release daily stress. (Source: File Photo)

Adding elements like candles, fireplace, bright Christmas lights and fiery gold and red decorations will not just help to beautify your home, but also lend a positive vibe, say Vastu experts.

Astro numerologist, tarot and Vastu expert Shelly Maheswari Gupta, suggests:

* Fire represents the energy of sun and life. A balanced feng shui fire element in your home will bring joy, excitement and strong energies. Use the colour red with most moderation in children’s rooms, and freely in the living room, the dining room and the kitchen.

* Candles invoke the energy of purification and inspiration. They warm up the energy and help release daily stress. Candles also bring a creative and vibrant quality of energy to any space. Candles are best used in the feng shui areas of south, southwest, northeast and the centre of your home.

* Decorate your home with garlands and lights in U-shape so that they seem to ‘smile’. Decorate at eye-level to lift the vibe of the room and the mood of those in it.

* Put a picture of your family and friends with you in a wooden frame. Wood is associated with family and friends in feng shui, and place that in the lobby it allows for feelings of closeness, intimacy and welcoming — be it scentsible pine or eucalyptus scents cleanse an atmosphere of negative energy. Cloves and bayberry create calm and harmony. And putting cloves in oranges and placing them in the kitchen or dining room encourages abundance, money and joy.

-*-

Vastu expert Mukul Kaushik said:

* Place a money plant or bamboo tree in the middle of northeast direction of your home. It helps you not only financially, but also creates a positive aura.

* Light a red coloured lamp in the south direction of you room every day 2 to 3 hours in the evening. It keeps away negative energies from you and also provides warmth in winters.

* Use salt lamp in the south direction of the house and burn camphor everyday, which clean the aura of home and make you feel happy.

* Plant a tree of jade in your drawing room.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App