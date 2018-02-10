Valentine’s Week 2018 Special: Why Teddy Day is Celebrated; Importance and Significance for Gifting a Teddy

This Valentine’s Week, pick the right teddy for your partner to let them know how you feel. This Valentine’s Week, pick the right teddy for your partner to let them know how you feel.

Love is in the air! With Valentine’s Week celebrations going on in full swing, people are all set to impress their loved ones with mushy gifts. After expressing your feelings with roses, chocolates and a memorable proposal, it’s time to let your crush know that you’ll always be there by their side and be a true companion just like a teddy bear. No matter how old you get, it’s never too late to buy a soft toy, and Teddy Day is the perfect occasion for it. The huggable, fluffy companion can bring an instant smile, and cheer people up when they feel blue.

What’s more, it can also be a perfect sleeping companion. In case, you are thinking that it’s just for girls, you are wrong. After all, everyone needs a hug and it’s hard to say no to a little adorable bear!

Wondering how to choose the perfect teddy for your partner? Although the cute animals are available in various sizes and vivid colours, each bear connotes a special meaning — just like different colours of roses. Of course, if you know that your crush has a favourite colour, you can always go ahead with his or her choice. But, in case you don’t know, here’s a list to let you know what to choose. Make sure you pick the right kind of fluffy toy to communicate your true feelings to the special one.

Pink Teddy: Ever wondered why most of the teddy bears are pink in colour during Valentine’s Week? Well, it’s because it means saying yes to a proposal. If you express your feelings to your crush and get a pink teddy in return, then be assured that it’s a yes!

Red Teddy: Red is the colour of love and compassion. So, if you are in a relationship and really love them, this is the teddy for you.

Orange or Peach Teddy: Light or dark tangerine bear means you are very fond of the person and are truly interested to take it to the next level. If someone gifts you a teddy bear of this colour, you can expect a serious proposal soon.

White Teddy: While white teddy bears look cute and innocent, they do not have a genuine meaning during the Valentine’s Week. The colour of purity means you are already taken or committed. So, this is not the colour to choose if you are trying to let a person know you like her/him.

Brown Teddy: Even though it is the most popular and cherished colour for jumbo teddies, try to stay away from it this week. Brown means you have broken his or her heart.

Blue Teddy: It signifies that your love is very deep and you’re very serious about your relationship. It’s the colour of sky and water, and is often used to say that your world is incomplete without the person.

Black Teddy: Black means no, and getting a black bear on Valentine’s Week suggests you’re out of luck.

So, which Teddy Bear are you getting for your lover? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd