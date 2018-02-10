Valentine’s Week 2018 Special: Top Gifts on Promise Day

What are you planning to gift your loved one on Promise Day? What are you planning to gift your loved one on Promise Day?

It is that time of the year again when love and its various facets are being celebrated in all its glory. The month of February has started and lovers and partners are basking in love. From sharing chocolates to exchanging roses, each day before the Valentine’s Day is special and lovers know how to celebrate them. February 11 is celebrated as Promise Day and as the day suggests, partners and lovers promise to stay together and repeat how much they mean to each other. In case you are confused what to gift your partners this year, then do not worry, we have you covered.

Chocolates with messages

Some things never get old and chocolate is one such thing. If you want to reassert your love, gift this delectable assortment of chocolates with heartwarming messages inscribed on them.

Gift memories

If you are weary of chocolates and roses, gift memories this Promise Day. You can now convert your saved photos on Facebook, Instagram and make gorgeous badges for your backpacks.

Say it with a ring

If you wish to make Promise Day memorable, say your promise with a ring. There are plenty of beautiful rings available in the market. Choose a design you think your partner will like and let that piece of jewellery be a reminder of everything you have promised.

Designer candles

No date is complete without candles and this Promise Day you can go a step ahead and gift designer candles to your loved one. They not only look beautiful but also make for a unique gift.

Beating Wall Clock

If you are planning to go all mushy, go for a beating wall clock. Just like a heart it will beat and will remind your loved one of your promises and love, of course.

Luxury watches

If the beating wall clock is too loud for your taste, you can always gift luxury premier quality watches to your partners. They might be on the expensive side but few things make better gifts than elegant watches.

