Valentine’s Week 2018 Special: Importance and Significance of Hug on Hug Day 2018

Hugs are probably the most widespread way of showing that you care. (Source: File Photo) Hugs are probably the most widespread way of showing that you care. (Source: File Photo)

There’s something comforting about snuggling up to your partner after a hard day’s work or simply giving your mom or dad a warm embrace. A warm, comfortable hug from your loved ones makes you forget all your problems, doesn’t it? Celebrated on February 12, this day marks another important expression of love. Believe it or not, a warm cozy hug is more than skin deep. Hugs have a tendency to increase oxytocin layers, heal loneliness, isolation, anger, frustration and the likes of them. An extended hug increases serotonin levels, which helps in elevating mood and also helps in relaxing muscles, relives stress and pain. It also helps you to build trust and thus open ways of honest conversation.

Furthermore, did you know that your skin glows when you hug? A change in conductance is seen on the human skin while giving or receiving a hug. Researchers from the University of California, Berkeley believe that this loving feeling could have anti-aging benefits too.

Hugs also help in strengthening the immune system. It helps in the stimulation of the thymus gland regulating the production of white blood cells, increasing your immunity, making you stronger against diseases. It boosts your self-esteem and helps balance out the nervous system.

Hugs teach you the importance of giving and receiving, thus making you learn the art of sharing. It encourages one to flow with the energy of life and live in the present moment. It is one of the best way to show your love, happiness, gratitude and sharing your grief or anger with someone else.

Now you have so many reasons to give a tight hug to your loved ones. Have a happy hug day!

