Valentine’s Week 2018: Propose To Your Loved Ones with These Gifts on Propose Day

Valentine’s Day, also known as Saint Valentine’s Day, is dedicated to romance, and people all around the world celebrate this day by expressing their love, exchanging gifts, cards and more. While the occasion falls on February 14, the week prior to it has a different significance. Each day, from February 7 to 13, has its own meaning and is celebrated accordingly. The second day of the Valentine’s week, that is February 8 is dedicated to Propose Day.

While most couples would agree that there is no one particular day to express the love and commitment they feel for their partner, yet there is no harm in celebrating the deep love and emotions that bind two individuals together and make your partner feel special. Moreover, if you are planning to pop the questions, why not pick a day that is exclusive to the act. If you wondering what to buy while proposing your partner, fret not. We have curated a list of seven gifts that you can give your partner while proposing to them.

Long Distance Touch Lamp

(Source: Uncommongoods.com) (Source: Uncommongoods.com)

Whether you are far away from your partner or just living next door, these lamps will add an interesting touch to your proposal. These laps are set via Wi-Fi, and as a person reaches out and touches one lamp, the other lights up on its own.

Price: Rs 4,809

I’ll Be There Necklace

(Source: Uncommongoods.com) (Source: Uncommongoods.com)

This beautiful gold-plated brass and sterling silver neck piece is a beautiful way to express what you feel for your partner while proposing. Promising to always be there when they need you, this delicate piece is sure to always remind them of you.

Price: Rs 6,541

Ring Ice Tray

(Source: Bigsmall.in) (Source: Bigsmall.in)

Now we are not suggesting a false proposal but there is no harm in adding a big of twist, isn’t it? Here is a ring ice tray that you can pop the question with. Even if your partner refuses, you wouldn’t lose much?

Price: Rs 350

Neon Love Light

(Source: Bigsmall.in) (Source: Bigsmall.in)

While popping the question, it is always better to create a romantic aura. This neon light is a great way to set the mood right and it might even increases the chances of you getting a positive response.

Price: Rs 999

Name A Star

(Source: Excitinglives.com) (Source: Excitinglives.com)

Ever thought of taking your love beyond planet Earth? This could be your chances. With ‘Name Your Star’ you can get a real star in the sky named after someone special.

Price: Rs 2,150

Personalised Newspaper

(Source: Excitinglives.com) (Source: Excitinglives.com)

If you ever wanted to display your proposal all over the newspaper? This could be your chance. Express yourself in an interesting way via this personalised newspaper.

Price: Rs 499

Mystery Message Puzzle

(Source: Excitinglives.com) (Source: Excitinglives.com)

If you don’t want your partner to know that you are about to pop the question, why not give them a puzzle to solve? This customised jigsaw is an interesting way to ask them to be yours forever.

Price: Rs 599

