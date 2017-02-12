This Valentine’s Day, gift your crush a personalised potato (really!)

To make Valentine’s Day interesting, express your love with a hand-written note on a potato! To make Valentine’s Day interesting, express your love with a hand-written note on a potato!

When it comes to potatoes our beloved aloo, there is no surprise this is a favourite veggie of all time. Be it our desi aloo gobi or world-famous mashed potatoes or French fries, it’s loved everywhere. So, it was only natural for the versatile star to step out of just the kitchen, and make its way to other parts of our life. Ever heard of potato postcards? Yes, because who needs paper when there is aloo, right!

So this Valentine’s Day, profess your love with a personalised potato instead of some mug, teddy, bag and whatnot.

Bringing you this opportunity is a Delhi-based company called Surprise Potato. Surprise your loved ones with a special message written on an ‘adorable’ potato. And you can also use a picture of yourself along with the message to a loved one on the earthy veggie. The personalised potato will then be securely put in a jute bag and delivered to the special someone. If you wish to be discreet about it, you can send the package anonymously too. Priced at Rs 129 for the hand-written messages and Rs 179 for the photo version, you can send it anywhere in India. However, for delivery on V-day itself, the offer is now only open for Delhiites till February 13, 6 pm.

Talking to the indianexpress.com, Piyush Goyal of Surprise Potato says it was just a chance encounter and not a planned initiative, for a project that only started an about fortnight back! Yes, January 28 to be precise. “We started the business on 28th Jan. So, roughly a fortnight ago by sending some to our friend’s ecosystem and eventually when folks started posting photos of it online, it gained traction and an inquisitive aura with hashtag #SurprisePotato,” Goyal explained.

Goyal said it all started as a “sheer abrupt luck” as one time he was talking to someone over the phone in the kitchen and wanted to note down a number. Luckily he had a marker in his pocket and a potato on the shelf! Fate as you call it. “When I had to pass on the number, I just threw the potato across the room. Well in my defence, that potato had quite a smooth surface,” Goyal added.

And arguing that communication has become too virtual these days, and telegram, letter or even pigeon – our trusted source of real communication is dead, so let it be a potato, at least you still get to hold it for real.

He doesn’t want it to be called a start-up aimed for monetary benefit, but said, “The idea never revolved around extracting monetary benefits. It was just a disruptive concept which was too adorable to let go.” So, even after Valentine’s Day fever is over, the company plans to deliver personal messages of 130 characters written on potatoes. Birthday message, or simple gyaan, just go over to their website and send in the message, and they will pack it with love and deliver. “We also allow profanity. However, we do not allow hateful, harmful, or threatening messages”.

In coming days, there is a specific way they want to go: “In fact, our touchdown would be sending fan-potatoes instead of fan-mail to our beloved celebrities.” So, will you mailing your favourite star a potato message?

So, up for some quirky gift for your Love Potato!

