Valentine’s Day 2018: Top Romantic Gift Ideas for Him

This Valentine’s Day, surprise your boyfriend or husband with a romantic gift and make him feel special. (Source: Thinkstock images) This Valentine’s Day, surprise your boyfriend or husband with a romantic gift and make him feel special. (Source: Thinkstock images)

What’s your plan for this year’s Valentine’s Day? Have you selected a unique gift for the love of your life to let him know how much he matters to you? With a whole week of celebrations and series of gifts leading up to the Valentine’s Day, you are probably in a dilemma how to stand out. While, of course, cooking a delicious dinner or surprising him with a romantic outing an be special, but on this day the celebrations would seem incomplete without a gift.

And by now, you must have been tired of watches, wallets, belts and shirts. So, this Valentine’s Day why not gift your boyfriend or husband things that are closer to his heart that shows how much you know him. And if you have been in a long relationship, then rekindle the spark with these out-of-the-box gifts that romantic in their own way.

Rekindle your love this Valentine’s Day with this unique board game. (Source: Happily Unmarried) Rekindle your love this Valentine’s Day with this unique board game. (Source: Happily Unmarried)

An Adult Board Game

This is not just any board game, it’s a game specially designed for married couples. So, if you have exchanged vows for a couple of years now and missing the spark. Then gift this to your partner this Valentine’s Day and rekindle your love. Named, ‘We need to talk’, this game curated by Happily Unmarried, this will give you the chance to relive and share your feeling with your loved ones. Priced at just Rs 600, you can buy it from their website or their store.

For the caring partner who loves to read at night but doesn’t want to disturb your sleep. (Source: Amazon.com) For the caring partner who loves to read at night but doesn’t want to disturb your sleep. (Source: Amazon.com)

LED Book Light

Is your partner a bookworm? Then this gift is perfect. Perfect for your spouse, who loves to read but often leaves the pleasure of reading on the bed so that your sleep is not disturbed. Gift this wooden folding book light that is classy and can be used not only as a light for the bedside table but also for the nights when you’re camping together and he wishes to read a few pages before dozing off to sleep. This rechargeable set is available online with lights in various colours, starting from Rs 1,500 and above.

Perfect gift for your partner to have coffee on the transit. (Source: Amazon.com) Perfect gift for your partner to have coffee on the transit. (Source: Amazon.com)

Portable espresso maker

For all the coffee lovers in the world, this is a one-stop-solution. If your lover is a traveller who loves to hike his way through meadows and hills or a person who is too tied to his desk but can’t pass a day with many mugs of coffee — this is perfect. Show your partner that you care an gift him this special coffee maker that actually brews an espresso on the go! And not just that it has a mini mug attached to it, so all he needs to do is press the button to brew espresso and enjoy. Now, no more missing coffee because he couldn’t take a break. Available online, this cool coffee capsule can be bought at Rs 7,000 and above.

For the biker you love, show him that you care with these special leather helmet. For the biker you love, show him that you care with these special leather helmet.

Leather-head helmet

Remembering all those long bike rides and trips you shared that brought you closer together, gift him these special handcrafted helmets. Made with finest Italian leather, these all-season helmets are not only trendy and unique but they also show you care for his safety. Designed by The V Renaissance, who created the armours of Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, these helmets can be bought from their website for around Rs 30,000.

Create your own comic and relive all the special moments togethers! Create your own comic and relive all the special moments togethers!

Doodle your own story

If in Delhi-NCR region, this is a unique gift to give your partner on this Valentine’s Day. Enjoy a fun and cool workshop and weave your special moments with drawings, and taking a shot at creating your first comic together! At a price starting at Rs 1,000 per person, this three-hour session with a professional cartoonist is filled with fun and adda with some tea and rediscovering what brought you closer in the first place as you draw it on paper. The special experience called the ‘Delhi Doodle by Sumit’ can be booked through Airbnb.

