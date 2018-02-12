Valentine’s Day 2018: Top Romantic Gift Ideas for Her

From personalised gifts to unique experiences, this Valentine’s Day make your lady love feel special with these beautiful gifting ideas. (Source: Thinkstock images) From personalised gifts to unique experiences, this Valentine’s Day make your lady love feel special with these beautiful gifting ideas. (Source: Thinkstock images)

Valentine’s Day is here and the enthusiasm surrounding it quite intense. The occasion to celebrate love, however, is not just restricted to one day anymore but a whole week — highlighting various facets of a relationship and ways to make your person feel extra special, cherished and loved. And while we want to make our special one feel treasured, we often don’t have a clear plan on how to make the day interesting and unforgettable. And when it comes to gifts, there is a lot of confusion what to give your lady love on the special occasion. And if you have planned a week-long celebration, then running out of options for the D-Day is quite understandable.

In case you are confused what to gift your partner on February 14, don’t worry, we have got you covered. Here are some amazing gifting and experience ideas for this Valentine’s Day to make your girlfriend or wife feel special. Everyone loves to be pampered and be it with unique gifts or some unusual experience express your love to the woman in your life and make the day a memorable one.

Heart-shaped jewellery

This Valentine’s Day gift your girlfriend or wife with a precious jewellery from Izaara’s Swarovski collection. The heart-shaped accessories made of sterling silver and studded with semi-precious stones these pendants, bracelet and rings are perfect for the occasion. The chic and trendy jewellery can be bought at brand’s website or Amazon with a range starting at Rs 1,000.

Tray and Coaster

Are you celebrating Valentine’s Day for the first time after your wedding and not sure how to make it special for your wife? Well, what better way to welcome her into your crazy-fun loving family with a personalised tray and coaster set. After all sharing the morning and evening tea every day for the rest of your life is indeed special. So, personalise the wooden set with your name and any photo of your choice for just Rs 1,260.

Trip to winery

If you and your partner are both connoisseurs of wines, then there is nothing better than a romantic date at a vineyard on Valentine’s Day to make the day extra special. Couples near Bengaluru can book a unique experience at the Heritage Winery in Basavanagudi, Karnataka, and have a wonderful day, sipping wine, seeing how drinks are made and bottled and of course a delightful wine tasting session with a sumptuous meal. The tour for eight hours can be booked online for Rs 3,000 per couple, including lunch.

Chopper ride

Love is beautiful and the exuberant feeling often makes us feel on cloud nine. So, on this Valentine’s Day surprise your wife/girlfriend with a helicopter ride and share a unique experience of a lifetime together. In case you live in the Delhi-NCR region, avail this opportunity with GoChoppers for Rs 12,500 (for a couple). Photographs, bouquet and cake are complimentary. You can call or make reservations on their website.

Hot Air Balloon ride

If you think a chopper ride is not romantic enough, then up the game with a breathtaking hot air balloon ride. If going to Turkey for the famous attraction is not possible, then experience it in Rajasthan this Valentines’s Day. Soar into the skies in a hot air balloon and revel in the Rajasthani landscape around Aravali Hills at Alila Fort Bishangarh. And not just the air but this package also includes a tailor-made picnic for the couple to enjoy a delicious and romantic lunch and conclude the day in a unique way. Priced at Rs 80,000 per couple, the experience can be booked on the resort’s website.

