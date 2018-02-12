Valentine’s Day 2018 Special: How You Can Spend Whole Day with Your Loved Ones

Make Valentine’s Day special for your partner. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Make Valentine’s Day special for your partner. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Valentine’s Day, also known as Saint Valentine’s Day, is dedicated to love and is celebrated on February 14 all around the world. It is that time of the year again when love and its various facets are being celebrated in all its glory. The month of February is where lovers and partners bask in love. The observance of the day is now a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of love. Couple in love often find different ways of making this day special for their loved one. Building up to the big day are the seven days — Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Kiss Day, Hug Day.

If you want to make this Valentine’s Day special for that one person who has brought in a plethora of happiness and love in your life but are confused on how to go about it, then fret not. Here are a few inspiring ideas:

Planning a day is easy if you understand the needs of your partner. If they have had a hectic week and would love to de-stress, then starting your Valentine’s Day with a relaxing spa is just how you should do it. Do a little research and pick out the routine that would be most comfortable for your partner. Let them be free of all that stress and feel loved. If you want to make it really romantic then you too could think about giving your partner a massage.

After a relaxing spa, it is best to bring out all that energy together and do something fun. Pick an activity you both enjoy and go for it. It could be anything from wine tasting, picking out favourite books to bungee jumping, camping, fishing and more. Moreover, even trying out something new is not a bad option. Just make sure your partner is up for it.

You could either pick your partner’s favourite restaurant or try a new place together. If choosing a new place, it is always best to check their reviews and book a table in advance to avoid last moment glitches. Moreover, you can shortlist a place according to your partner’s preference in cuisines, location and more. Greeting your partner with their most-liked flower while at it could also work magic.

If your day has gone as planned, then ending it with a romantic drive could just top it all. However, don’t let this be one of those usual long drives. Choose a playlist that will set the mood right, pick a route that would take you away from all that traffic and enjoy a soothing long drive with your partner.

