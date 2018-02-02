Valentine’s Day 2018: 6 cool gifts for your girlfriend or boyfriend this year

Gift your loved ones some fun and romantic gifts this Valentine’s Day! Gift your loved ones some fun and romantic gifts this Valentine’s Day!

It’s February, and the season of love is here. Not that love is only restricted to one month of the year, but if there is a special day (rather, a week) dedicated to it, why not make your loved one feel extra special? With all the pep and pizzazz around the upcoming Valentine’s Week, are you busy brainstorming what to gift your partner this year?

Well, there will be always cards, flowers and chocolates — but why not go for something that is not so cliché this time around? Of course, a romantic candlelight dinner or a weekend trip can make it memorable, but if you’re planning to gift something that will stay with your partner forever, here are some cool ideas. Moreover, since this February 14 falls on a Wednesday, most of us might have to make do with quirky presents.

Along with making reservations at a restaurant or surprising them with home-cooked meals, a little token of love will be an added perk to bring a smile on their face. Check out these quirky ways to make this V-Day unforgettable.

Wine Glasses

For all wonderful romantic nights, enjoy your drink in these special glasses. (Source: archiesonline.com) For all wonderful romantic nights, enjoy your drink in these special glasses. (Source: archiesonline.com)

The eve of Valentine’s Day is incomplete without going for dinner along with some good wine or champagne with your special someone. As you enjoy your romantic date in a quaint and dreamy setting, enjoy your drink in these special “his and her” glasses. Give a toast to your love and enjoy the day with these quirky glasses. Available on the Archies’ online shopping site, one can buy them for just Rs 799.

Voice Greetings Card

If your lover is far away, wish them in your own voice with a special message. (Source: giftease.com) If your lover is far away, wish them in your own voice with a special message. (Source: giftease.com)

Greetings cards often miss that personal touch. Of course, handmade cards are special – but given the time constraint, or lack of artistic skills – it might not be on priority for many. But thanks to technology, now you can send a personalised card with a special message and a voice note too. And if your loved one is far away this Valentine’s Day, it could be a great option to bring a smile on their face. Choose from an array of designs from Gift Ease’s website for just Rs 275.

Bookends

Not sure which book to gift? Buy these trendy bookends to spruce up your closet. (Source: Uncommon Goods) Not sure which book to gift? Buy these trendy bookends to spruce up your closet. (Source: Uncommon Goods)

Is your girlfriend or boyfriend a bookworm? If you can’t find a book apt for her, why not gift her something that helps her keep her books organised in a trendy way. From cool metallic ones to classy ceramic cases, choose the best according to your budget and her taste. Starting from Rs 1600, you can get them at the Uncommon Goods’ website.

Personalised Hardboard Puzzle

Make her feel special with this personalised puzzle set. (Source: Gifts by Meeta) Make her feel special with this personalised puzzle set. (Source: Gifts by Meeta)

Looking for something personalised to make your girlfriend feel special? Add a little fun to your gift this Valentines’s Day by gifting her a puzzle of her name or a candid photo of both of you. Enjoy your date building blocks together and strengthen your love. Available on Gifts by Meeta’s website, these personalised gifts can be bought at Rs 949.

Legendary Bikes of India Coasters

For the bike lovers, this gift would be just perfect! (Source: Happily Unmarried) For the bike lovers, this gift would be just perfect! (Source: Happily Unmarried)

Is your partner crazy about bikes? Well, it may not be affordable to gift a vintage two-wheeler but you can surely make it up by gifting him something that he could collect. This Legendary Bikes of India Coaster is a fun gift for your motorcycle buff. Priced at Rs 1099, there is also a jeep variant available and can be bought at Happily Unmarried’s website.

Tie and Cufflink set

Gift him a a classy tie for a suave look. (Source: Gift him a a classy tie for a suave look. (Source: Jabong

If you want something elegant for your husband or boyfriend, gift him a classy tie and cufflink set to look dapper. Choose from a wide range of sets depending on your budget from Jabong. From quirky prints to classic stripes, if your man loves to experiment with different ties, it could be simply perfect. Starting from Rs 999, you can grab something cool within Rs 3000.

Beeropoly

This board game is perfect for a date night with some pizza and beer, of course! (Source: Uncommon Goods) This board game is perfect for a date night with some pizza and beer, of course! (Source: Uncommon Goods)

What could be better than to brew your love stronger with a fun board game? Relish a bottle of beer with your special one and play Beeropoly. Add fun with some tasty snacks to munch on and your favourite drinks to the romantic evenings. Priced at Rs 2243, this pinewood board can be bought at Uncommon Goods’ website.

So, what would you choose for your lover this V-Day?

