Two friends and Kashmir

A strange excitement had engulfed me on my journey to Srinagar. It was not the beautiful landscape or the idea of living in a houseboat but the possibility of meeting a pen friend.

It was 13 years ago. I was 21. After an evening meal, amidst discussions about curfews, killings and sightseeing with my houseboat hosts, I ventured on to the street to make a telephone call to my mother. The street seemed brightly lit, but with hardly any people. As I proceeded to cross the street, a couple of weapons pointed at me. I could see boots and uniforms and I swiftly looked up. I was surrounded by a group of soldiers from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). They questioned my need to be on the street by myself just minutes before the curfew was to be imposed. But they were soon convinced of my tourist status and they let their guards down. The conversation became more casual. The moment I mentioned that I speak Telugu, one of them became very excited and even volunteered to escort me to the telephone booth.

“It has been so long that I spoke to somebody in my native language,” he said and continued to speak in Telugu. I asked him about being posted in Kashmir and he fell instantaneously silent. It was, as if, I had asked him to speak of somebody who was already dead. After a brief silence, he said, “They treat us like dogs. They do not want us here. I would be lying if I did not tell you that the hatred is mutual. We also treat them indifferently and constantly doubt their motivations. Our interactions are always interrogative, stiff and distrustful. It has, perhaps, become an old habit for us in the security forces to use our power to humiliate them without reason. I have always wondered why so many of us are stationed in a place where we are so unwanted.” I did not anticipate his answer and it made me think a lot.

The next morning, my cousins and I did the things tourists do before I made a call to my friend, who I had known only through letters. The shock and the excitement in her voice were apparent. She kept asking me if I was really in Srinagar.

But, the taxi we had hired for the day refused to take me to her address in Lal Bazar, citing security reasons. I went back to the phone booth and informed her that I would not be able to make it. She asked me, “Should I come and bring you home?” I could not believe it. In a few hours, Nusrat arrived, wearing a white headscarf, with cheeks that shone like an apple.

Throughout the auto ride to her home, we kept glancing and smiling at each other. As we entered the bylanes, the roads were blocked and a sea of people stood on the other side. The sound of wailing rose from a house. “One of the neighbourhood boys died in an encounter. It happens a lot. So many young boys die, it feels like any other day now. Grief seems like a perpetual thing for our people. Every time my brothers step out of our house, my mother becomes anxious and fearful. But they have to go out,” Nusrat said.

Her mother greeted us at the door, and her brothers left as we entered. We sat in a room with a lot of sunlight and a beautiful carpet. We spoke till it was time to leave. Outside, the wailing continued. Just before I left, her mother hugged me and gave me a huge box of gifts.

I experienced a surge of emotions after that visit. The walk to their home, the wailing and Nusrat’s irreproachable understanding of the reality around her troubled me. And, her ability to pull herself out of everyday circumstances humbled me.

In her letters, Nusrat often spoke about the beauty of the mountains, but never about the grief. She wrote about her dream of becoming a doctor and the uncertainty of it. Maybe, she did not have the liberty to write about the pain and her everyday reality to somebody she had never met. But after meeting her in person, I felt the letters were inadequate in understanding her. We spoke a couple of times on the phone but not regularly. I moved to the United States and lost contact with her. But she was always in my thoughts. On some days, I pulled out her old letters and read them again and wondered how she must be doing.

Last July, when Kashmir was simmering with anger, rebellion and violence, I became afraid for her. I called her old landline number many times, but no one answered my calls. I read every article that spoke about what was happening, I looked at pictures of women in white headscarves hit by pellets as if I was searching for her. I started reading online editions of Kashmiri newspapers and followed young Kashmiris on social media. I felt the deep divide between how the rest of India felt about Kashmir and how Kashmir felt about Kashmir.

In September 2016, I finally heard Nusrat’s voice on the phone. She could not believe that I was calling her, just like the time when I had called her from Srinagar. She scolded me, thanked god and did not stop talking. I was thrilled to hear that she had indeed become a doctor and now worked at a local hospital. She was excited to tell me about the man she had fallen in love with. She said, “The TV people show too much. There are problems, but it is not like it is shown. It is very different. Don’t watch all that. My phone works now, but the internet is on and off. Why are you watching all this in America? I should thank the TV people for reminding you of me. I missed you so much, you just slipped away and I did not have an address to even write to you.”

I imagined her working long shifts in the hospital and seeing people her age hit with pellets and bullets, but she did not speak about it. She spoke about marriage and love. She asked me about my relationship with my husband and how many children I wanted. She spoke only of hope.

Lately, I have been thinking a lot about Nusrat and the soldier I met on that trip. Especially, after I watched viral videos of armymen being heckled and a Kashmiri voter tied to an army jeep as a human shield. If I were to have that conversation with the same soldier today, he would have said that it was always like this. Only, both the army and the Kashmiris have lived with each other for so long with contempt that it has made them fearless of each other in some ways. And Nusrat would brush it off as a normal day for her in the valley. I would hear the wailing more intensely and the curfew would have extended to the internet.

