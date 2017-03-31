Top 10 April Fools’ Day 2017 Pranks to Play on your Friends and Colleagues at Office

Get ready for the fancy fooling… Happy April Fools’ Day! Get ready for the fancy fooling… Happy April Fools’ Day!

April is almost here! And you know you can’t bank on anyone on April 1. Well, it’s April Fools’ Day and most of the people seem to be knocking their brains to pull off a prank on their friends and colleagues. From calling your boss to tell him you aren’t going to turn up for work to making biscuits minty fresh with toothpaste before offering it your colleagues — there are umpteen ways to formulate a witty plan for the day.

ALSO READ | April Fool’s Day 2017 Pranks, Jokes, Quotes, Images, Facebook Status, Whatsapp Messages, Wallpapers

Are you looking for some wacky ideas to play a trick on them? Well, we have some of the best ideas enlisted below — that are easy and doable. So, what are you waiting for? Get set with all the fancy fooling!

SLEEPY SNAPSHOTS

Click your colleague’s picture when he is taking a nap on the desk someday. Get it printed and stick it on the bulletin board of your office or just place it on your boss’ desk. Roar with laughter when he calls your colleague and join the laughing gang!

Are you sleeping? (Source: Thinkstock Images) Are you sleeping? (Source: Thinkstock Images)

BLOODY HORROR SHOW

No matter how many times we’ve seen it, this prank never gets old. All you need is red food dye, and a cotton swab. Fill the tap will red food dye beforehand, and get your colleague to the washroom along with you. Wait for them to turn on the tap and see the horror on their face. To add to the drama, you can also paint your hand with red and print it on a window nearby.

Red alert! (Source: Pixabay) Red alert! (Source: Pixabay)

NON-STOP BACKGROUND SOUND

Get a radio or play a recording or a song on a mobile phone and hide it in a cupboard or drawer near to your colleague. And when he asks you if you can hear the sound playing in the background, simply say no with a straight face and see them frantically search for the noise maker throughout the room!

Lock it in the drawer. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Lock it in the drawer. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

STOP THE MOUSE

Want to trouble someone at work? Stick a cello tape over the sensors at the bottom so that mouse stops working and see them struggle with it. Most people won’t look down and would keep clicking it out of angst. Shout out ‘Happy April Fools’ Day’ when they finally give up.

Why is your mouse not working? (Source: Pixabay) Why is your mouse not working? (Source: Pixabay)

CRACKED SCREEN

Make your friends or colleagues think that their screen is cracked. Sticking a scratched film of screen guard that makes it look like it is cracked or if you can manage to lay hands on their phone, simply download a high resolution image of a cracked screen and make it the screensaver. Make sure the screensaver stays for more than 30 seconds.

Cracking hearts! (Source: Pixabay) Cracking hearts! (Source: Pixabay)

BUGS IN THEIR LUNCH

Buy a few plastic cockroaches, spiders or insects and stick it on top of their lunchboxes or if you can manage to put it right on their food items, it would be even better.

Fly on your food? (Source: Thinkstock Images) Fly on your food? (Source: Thinkstock Images)

SWITCH TWO TELEPHONE PLUGS

Pick any two colleagues and switch their telephone plugs. Watch them with an evil grin as the two struggle to answer calls for each other all day long.

Tring tring! (Source: Pixabay) Tring tring! (Source: Pixabay)

CREEPY CRAWLY SCARE

Does your friend jump at the sight of a lizard or spider? Order fake creepy crawlies online and stick it under the lamp, on the wall or slip it near their footwear from under their desk, and make it look real. Just make sure that when they see it, it scares their pants off!

Eww… Lizard! (Source: Thinkstock Images) Eww… Lizard! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

THE HORN(Y) CHAIR

Attach an air horn on your colleague’s chair and see them jump in shock as soon as they sit aback.

Of noisy pranks! (Source: pivottofakie/Reddit) Of noisy pranks! (Source: pivottofakie/Reddit)

WRONG NUMBER

You might have played this prank with tons of your friends but it would be equally fun to do it with your colleagues. If you know your colleague’s extension number, then change your baritone and keep calling him up until he gets fed up of the wrong number!

Who’s calling? (Source: Pixabay) Who’s calling? (Source: Pixabay)

*Evil grin*

Which one will you pick? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd