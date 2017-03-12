Time for a New Vow

Beauty Khatoon, 16 years old Malda school student who was beaten by locals for protesting against child marriage Express photo by Subham Dutta Beauty Khatoon, 16 years old Malda school student who was beaten by locals for protesting against child marriage Express photo by Subham Dutta

It was a wedding at her neighbour’s house on January 17. Like everyone else, 16-year-old Beauty Khatoon had lined up to see the bride, her beautiful sari and splendid ornaments. But who was this? A little girl weighed down by finery — perhaps, even a few years younger than her. Beauty, a resident of Amriti village in West Bengal’s Malda district, was aghast. The 14-year-old in front of her, Nargis Khatoon, from a neighbouring village had been married to a boy two years older. While the rest of the villagers looked on, Beauty protested. “I told the bride, ‘Do you know that it is illegal for someone as young as you to get married? Do you know that the police can come and arrest you and take you away?’”she says. Nargis did not reply, but the elders in the family pounced on her. “They slapped and kicked me. When I fell, they banged my head against the floor,” she says, still shaken as she recounts the experience.

As she lay unconscious on the floor, a neighbour rushed to inform her mother. Beauty was taken to the Malda Medical College where she was treated for a week. The boy’s family, along with the bride, fled the next day. Three men and two women from the village have since been arrested by the Malda police for assaulting Beauty. “Their relatives have been threatening that once the five get out of jail, they will take revenge,” says Beauty’s mother Jhansi Bibi. Beauty hasn’t entirely recovered from the beating. “She was laid up for nearly a month. She keeps to herself and is frightened of everything,” says Jhansi Bibi.

The youngest of four sisters and two brothers, she is the only one to go to school. She studies in Class VIII at the Mohanpara Nivedita Balika Vidyalaya, where she had first been taught about the need to fight child marriage.

Beauty’s story has caught the attention of the district administration. The block development officer (BDO), along with other government officials, recently visited her home and presented her with a bravery plaque and Rs 5,000. District social welfare officer Ashim Roy says that Beauty’s case has been taken up by the district administration. She has been registered with Kanyashree, a state government scheme that dissuades child marriage through financial incentives. “The education department has decided to give her a scholarship. Other departments are pitching in to see how we can help her get ahead,” he says.

Roy says that the district administration has decided to make Beauty an ambassador against child marriage, a big concern in West Bengal, where half the weddings involve underage children. In May 2016, the District Social Welfare department initiated a project in collaboration with UNICEF and its sister NGOs in Malda aimed at preventing child marriages. Under the project, 40 villages were identified and the target was to make them “child marriage-free” by the end of 2017.

As a part of this programme, UNICEF’s sister NGOs carried out awareness campaigns in schools. It was at one such campaign in her school that Beauty first heard that child marriage is illegal. “They would come to our school and teach us. They told us that this was against the law,”she says. Saubhik Chatterjee of the BBDS NGO says that Beauty was one of the adolescents identified to be trained so that she could spread the message. “When I went to meet her at the hospital, she looked at me and said: ‘Dada, I did what you told me. Now look at what has happened’,” he says.

“The best way to protect a girl child from social evils is to keep her in school. So we make sure that in these areas, they stay in school no matter what. If a girl is absent for a week, the teachers are mandated to visit the child or her parents and verify the reason of absence. Sometimes the NGO workers involved in the project will do this,” says Roy.

But it is not an easy task. Female literacy in Malda district is only 55.6 per cent (according to Census 2011). Forty eight per cent of all children enrolled in schools do not attend school regularly at the primary level, and 40 per cent do not attend school at the upper primary level. Says Chatterjee: “Another problem is dowry. When a bride is less than 18 years, the dowry is very little. Often, the dowry is waived altogether. As the girl crosses 18 years, the demands get bigger,” he says.

Beauty wants to shift to Malda to continue her education. “Of course, I’m not going to get married. At least, not yet. I want to work with an NGO and help other children,” she says.