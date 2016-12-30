Don’t have a New Year’s Eve party plan? No worries, here’s what you can do instead

Read a book, drink some hot chocolate and enjoy a beautiful winter night by yourself. (Source: Thinkstock images) Read a book, drink some hot chocolate and enjoy a beautiful winter night by yourself. (Source: Thinkstock images)

Are you among those who have no New Year’s Eve plans whatsoever and are tired of people asking how you would spend 31st night? Well, be assured you are not alone, there are plenty of others out there.

It’s completely okay if you don’t want to get drunk and party all night dancing to the latest mash-up at a much-hyped DJ Night. To begin with, we all have end-of-the-month monetary woes, add to that the demonetisation crisis- so, we completely understand the cash crunch.

Enjoy some soulful music and replenish your soul (Source: Thinkstock images) Enjoy some soulful music and replenish your soul (Source: Thinkstock images)

Listen to music

With all our favourite stars departing the world do we really have enough to enjoy? Won’t you just prefer to listen to George Michael’s ‘Careless Whisper’ or ‘Kiss’ by Prince? We are sure many would like to do that.

If not Western music, just listen to some soulful instrumentals of Hindustani classical music. Enjoy your evening by listening to santoor music by Pandit Shivkumar Sharma or flute by Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, pick your choice and do some soul searching instead. Remember the best moments you had in 2016 and treasure its essence.

Relax and enjoy some wine with your partner (Source: Thinkstock images) Relax and enjoy some wine with your partner (Source: Thinkstock images)

Enjoying hot chocolate or wine

There’s no point in drinking just for the sake of getting drunk and then not remembering how you entered into the new year. You can always enjoy a cup of hot cocoa or a glass of wine on a cold winter night and welcome the new year in a sane mind.

In fact, set up few strings of fairy lights around the window panes, grab a cosy blanket and slip away deep into the night amid twinkling lights and blissful songs. Believe us it’s worth it.

In the hectic day-to-day life, how often do you get a chance to have a warm and lovely date with yourself? Use this no-plan eve to make it up to yourself.

Lying in bed and reading a book calmly is a pleasure we don’t get often, enjoy it (Source: Thinkstock images) Lying in bed and reading a book calmly is a pleasure we don’t get often, enjoy it (Source: Thinkstock images)

Re-read your favourite novel

Yes, once nestled on a cosy couch or bed, pick your favourite book. Be it Jane Austen’s ‘Emma’ or Alice Munro’s ‘Dear Life’ or Marquez’s ‘Love in Time of Cholera’ or Harry Potter books–read, re-read what made you happy. Go through those pages and not some online pdfs!

Enjoy watching a movie in the bed and eating popcorn. (Source: Thinkstock images) Enjoy watching a movie in the bed and eating popcorn. (Source: Thinkstock images)

Watch your film

With Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher gone, we are ready to watch Singin’ in the Rain and Star Wars. Watch Hollywood or Bollywood classic and relive the true art of filmmaking. If classics are not your choice, you always have films like Holiday, Love Actually, Notting Hill and Pretty Woman to fall in love with.

Indulge in feel-good foods (Source: Thinkstock images) Indulge in feel-good foods (Source: Thinkstock images)

Enjoy your meal

Well, you may not get to enjoy an elaborate buffet or New Year’s dinner spread at a fancy restaurant, but you can always enjoy a pizza or steaming handi biryani. Eat what makes you happy, and for some, it would be Ma ke haath ka khana.

Go a long drive and enjoy the pleasnt meal by the roadside stalls (Source: Thinkstock images) Go a long drive and enjoy the pleasnt meal by the roadside stalls (Source: Thinkstock images)

A long drive

For those you have no plans to party but also mind being stuck at home, forget everything and hit the road. Go for a long, pleasant drive with some soulful music on. Stop at a road-side dhaba and enjoy some hot paratha or tandoori kebab, if not then just get a take-away pizza to enjoy on the ride.

Last but not the least, if you don’t want to do any of the above, just sleep and dream about a better and happy new year!

