The Great Game

While newspaper headlines have shifted from the unrest in Kashmir to political games in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the valley continues to feed the imagination and sensitivities of artists in India. Sanket Jadia, a visual artist from Surat, who received the Inlaks Fine Arts Award earlier this February, has developed a visual narrative board game called ‘Trapezium’, based on real-life stories of Kashmiris who have migrated to Pune. His collaborator on this creative project is curator Mario D’Souza from Goa, who has spent the last four years meeting and corresponding with hundreds of Kashmiris, listening to their experiences, going through archives, looking at family photographs, and trying to give all this material a coherent shape.

Jadia, who has a Masters degree in Visual Arts from Ambedkar University, Delhi, says, “We chose the form of the trapezium because it closely resembles the map of Kashmir. We did not work on the stories and the design in isolation. Both happened simultaneously.”

The game, conceived by D’Souza and Jadia back in 2015 at an artists’ residency hosted by Khoj International Artists’ Association in Delhi, has seen various rounds of revision. But the core idea remains the same: to acquaint Indians with what everyday Kashmir looks and feels like, through narratives articulated by Kashmiris themselves.

D’Souza, a graduate in art history and aesthetics, says, “I met different kinds of people — students, families, artists, people making documentaries. It took time for people to open up. Some were shy, some uncomfortable. They eventually took a leap of faith with me. When somebody trusts you with their story, there’s some representational pressure for sure. We were aware of that.”

The latest avatar of this game was presented at the Pune Biennale in January 2017, as part of ‘Habit-co- Habit’, a multi-venue show, by curators Zasha Colah and Luca Cerizza. What was initially planned to fit neatly on a table and to evoke the atmosphere of people sitting around a fireplace sharing intimate life details, took on a grander scale.

Four players moved places on a large colourful board set up on a built platform located in one of the courtyards at the Progressive Education Society Modern High School. With each move, players uncovered a piece of a Kashmiri’s story. It’s typically played in teams of two, where one plays physically on the board and the other completes the narrative on a stack board. Whoever completes the whole narrative first wins. “The ultimate objective of the game is to collect all ten fragments of your story in order to win/finish the game,” says Jadia.

The initial canvas of D’souza’s research was not limited to Kashmiris in Pune alone. It was the invitation from the Pune Biennale that led to a sharpening of focus. Colah and Cerizza were keen on exploring the idea of “arrival city” — coined by Doug Sanders, a Canadian journalist who has studied how migrants moving from rural to urban areas make use of the opportunities and challenges available to them in the new communities they land up in. Pune is one such arrival city for Kashmiris.

The first story is of a Kashmiri man who migrated to Pune in 1990, “in one of those many exoduses of Kashmiri Pandits who came to Maharashtra.” He dreamt of building a house like the one he had left behind in Kupwara, but he could never recreate the flavour of his mother’s cooking, or the intricate lattice work on the windows in his old neighbourhood.

The second story is of a man perpetually confronted with questions by people curious about Kashmir: have you seen an AK-47? have you witnessed an encounter? what does a terrorist look like? The Kashmir that thrives in his memory, however, is the gastronomical paradise of his childhood. He says, “The aroma of harissa would fill the air in the misty cold mornings; as young boys, my brother and I would wake up really early for a 10-minute run downhill to Sadaf chacha’s stall.” The crowd at the stall annoyed him, and he would demand that children be given preference, else “all the good stuff will be gone.”

The yearning for home is closely connected to recollections of food, even in the third story, which invokes “the smell of dry fruits,” “the red of the apples and the brewing of salty saffron.” The new life in the arrival city has no place for such simple domestic pleasures. One is occupied with finding various kinds of jobs to run the house, keeping one’s sanity amidst all the newness — neighbours, languages, weather conditions.

The fourth story is about a Pushto-speaking Kashmiri woman who is over 100 years old, and her dying wish is to revisit her childhood home in Waziristan, now part of Pakistan’s Federally Administered Tribal Areas. She got separated from her siblings at the time of Partition. “I had gone to Kishenganga two years ago after arranging with my sisters to come to the other side of the river that forms the Line of Control between India and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir,” she says. “The roar of the river was too strong to carry our words across. All of us broke down, weeping and wailing on the two banks of the river. I told my sons that our tragedy is something the mighty currents of the river could not prevent from being noticed.”

The fifth story quietly hints at the disappearance of a 17-year-old Kashmiri boy, whose mother is waiting for him to return someday so that she can share with him all that she has accumulated in her heavy heart. This is a familiar story in many Kashmiri households. In the latest edition of the game, the images on the board are a mix of photographs, material sourced online, and illustrations made by Jadia. The next version of the game, which is still being developed, will have only illustrations.

“The game is only a device to get people to congregate, sit, talk and listen. Nobody can win unless they support each other. Kashmir, outside the game, has unequal pressures and people pulling in different directions. That’s something we wanted to highlight,” says D’souza.

“We were interested in the metaphor of Kashmir as a strategic military game, of course. But also, what is known as the ‘great game’ that takes us back to the colonial history of this region, the importance given to this region and the players involved since then,” remarks Colah. “The game slows down the reading process, like savouring a fragment of the everyday, the memories are pierced by the force of the landscape and yes, it’s howling man-made terror,” she adds.

Chintan Girish Modi is a freelance writer, educator and researcher based in Mumbai.