The Future of the Future: EYE 2017 special issue

This was the year when old certainties crumbled and lives changed irrevocably. The future is a strange country. In this special issue, writers, thinkers, filmmakers and architects try and imagine what comes next — from the shape of the city to the life of a Syrian girl, from the eventual fate of the big screen to a ubiquitous cyborg existence.
Bonus: we even have a guide to survive the End of the World, when it comes.
Tomorrow is Another Day
As an idea, a utopia, an anxiety, humanity's universal goal of progress is becoming meaningless.
Honey, I Shrunk The Screen
When cinema is no longer a collective experience, when films are streamed into the palm of your hand, will the film writer find his voice?
In the New World
The politics of fear is all around us. Can democracy chin up to the challenge?
The Girl Who Came from Syria
A little girl travelled over 2,500 km from Homs to Germany to start life afresh. What does her future look like?
Let Me Take a Selfie
The ever-changing self-portrait will determine the course of photography in the time to come.
Engines of Change
Mumbai-based design firm, urbz, believes we are living in an urban loop that is effective because of our dense rail network.
Get Out of the Metropolis
Architect Snehanshu Mukherjee on why he feels self-contained cities are the future.
Look Back in Anticipation
The next time we pop that potato chip, watch a potboiler or feel a sense of pride and belonging, we need to ask ourselves what's going on inside us and where did all these thoughts and feelings come from?
The Living Planet
'Tell me again, Granpa, about the Dark Time. How many people were there in the world? How did the few become clever and kind? What happened to the many who remained cruel and stupid?'
It’s All Over. Beam Me Up, Scotty
Why science fiction, once a shining literature of hope, now slouches towards apocalypse.
Back to the Past
It is ironic that we dream of the same future that we did over a century ago. Perhaps, there will be an app in the coming days to pay off unfulfilled promises.
The End of the World
The apocalypse, when it comes, will be livestreamed. Like a Hindi film release or Chetan Bhagat's next book tour, it will have its own devoted publicist. Make sure to sign up for an unlimited data plan.