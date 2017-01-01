The Future of the Future: EYE 2017 special issue

EYE tried to portray every essence be it about past glory or celebrating the new ideas. EYE tried to portray every essence be it about past glory or celebrating the new ideas.

This was the year when old certainties crumbled and lives changed irrevocably. The future is a strange country. In this special issue, writers, thinkers, filmmakers and architects try and imagine what comes next — from the shape of the city to the life of a Syrian girl, from the eventual fate of the big screen to a ubiquitous cyborg existence.

Bonus: we even have a guide to survive the End of the World, when it comes.

Tomorrow is Another Day

Civilisation has been shaped by several singularities, the agricultural revolution being the first and the silicon age the latest. But in vector terms, the current singularity is unprecedented. Civilisation has been shaped by several singularities, the agricultural revolution being the first and the silicon age the latest. But in vector terms, the current singularity is unprecedented.

As an idea, a utopia, an anxiety, humanity's universal goal of progress is becoming meaningless.

Honey, I Shrunk The Screen

I’m welcomed with open arms. They tell me how they loved my previous film and would “like to push the envelope” but ask me to stay away from political or biographical accounts. That could get them into a legal wrangle. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar) I’m welcomed with open arms. They tell me how they loved my previous film and would “like to push the envelope” but ask me to stay away from political or biographical accounts. That could get them into a legal wrangle. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar)

When cinema is no longer a collective experience, when films are streamed into the palm of your hand, will the film writer find his voice?

In the New World

What is public opinion? We seem not to be confident about how we measure and assess it. Truth is not even split across partisan lines. It seems to have been corroded by a deep culture of distrust. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar) What is public opinion? We seem not to be confident about how we measure and assess it. Truth is not even split across partisan lines. It seems to have been corroded by a deep culture of distrust. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar)

The politics of fear is all around us. Can democracy chin up to the challenge?

The Girl Who Came from Syria

Some place to call home: A migrant child with her family in Budapest last year. (Source: The New York Times) Some place to call home: A migrant child with her family in Budapest last year. (Source: The New York Times)

A little girl travelled over 2,500 km from Homs to Germany to start life afresh. What does her future look like?

Let Me Take a Selfie

We live in times where it is no mean feat to control the number of images being made and erased. (Source: Edson Dias) We live in times where it is no mean feat to control the number of images being made and erased. (Source: Edson Dias)

The ever-changing self-portrait will determine the course of photography in the time to come.

Engines of Change

The Indian subcontinent is criss-crossed by thousands of miles of railway tracks that carry nine billion passengers every year. The Indian subcontinent is criss-crossed by thousands of miles of railway tracks that carry nine billion passengers every year.

Mumbai-based design firm, urbz, believes we are living in an urban loop that is effective because of our dense rail network.

Get Out of the Metropolis

The Future City is the very antithesis of the metropolis as we know it today. The Future City is the very antithesis of the metropolis as we know it today.

Architect Snehanshu Mukherjee on why he feels self-contained cities are the future.

Look Back in Anticipation

We have evolved, like every other species, to reproduce before death catches up, and in order to do so, hunt, gather, fend and mate. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar) We have evolved, like every other species, to reproduce before death catches up, and in order to do so, hunt, gather, fend and mate. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar)

The next time we pop that potato chip, watch a potboiler or feel a sense of pride and belonging, we need to ask ourselves what's going on inside us and where did all these thoughts and feelings come from?

The Living Planet

‘What can we do to save ourselves?’ They knew that the problem was the humans. ‘They’re clever, but not wise’. (Illustration: Manjula Padmanabhan) ‘What can we do to save ourselves?’ They knew that the problem was the humans. ‘They’re clever, but not wise’. (Illustration: Manjula Padmanabhan)

'Tell me again, Granpa, about the Dark Time. How many people were there in the world? How did the few become clever and kind? What happened to the many who remained cruel and stupid?'

It’s All Over. Beam Me Up, Scotty

Interstellar imagines the search for a new planet as the earth dies slowly. Interstellar imagines the search for a new planet as the earth dies slowly.

Why science fiction, once a shining literature of hope, now slouches towards apocalypse.

Back to the Past

The future of every nation, all through the past, has been shaped by “small” people in big positions. (Illustration: Subrata Dhar) The future of every nation, all through the past, has been shaped by “small” people in big positions. (Illustration: Subrata Dhar)

It is ironic that we dream of the same future that we did over a century ago. Perhaps, there will be an app in the coming days to pay off unfulfilled promises.

The End of the World

Some, like the Romans and the Dodos, have already gone through the end and experienced its traumas, but the rest of us have yet to deal with it. (Illustration: Manali Ghosh) Some, like the Romans and the Dodos, have already gone through the end and experienced its traumas, but the rest of us have yet to deal with it. (Illustration: Manali Ghosh)

The apocalypse, when it comes, will be livestreamed. Like a Hindi film release or Chetan Bhagat's next book tour, it will have its own devoted publicist. Make sure to sign up for an unlimited data plan.

