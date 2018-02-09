Teddy Day 2018: Top 10 Teddy Gift Ideas for Your Girlfriend and Wife

Teddy Day 2018: From jumbo teddy bears to simple handmade ones, make your partner feel special this Teddy Day with these beautiful gifts. Teddy Day 2018: From jumbo teddy bears to simple handmade ones, make your partner feel special this Teddy Day with these beautiful gifts.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and the big week celebrating love has already begun. Even though many believe that love is not to be celebrated just for one day and every day is special when you are with your special one, it’s worth making your partner feel special. And if you have been in a relationship for a while, you can always use thing opportunity to relive and rekindle the spark in a new way. and for those of you are still waiting for the right opportunity to tell your special one who much they matter to you, this is perfect. And what better way to tell your special one than giving an adorable, cuddly teddy bear?

No matter how old you are, cute teddies always melt hearts. So, how about wooing your special person with a delightful soft toy this Teddy Day? But confused where you can find the best, mushy teddies for your partner? Don’t worry, here are some ideas.

Telling your crush is not easy, take help from these cute plushies to express your love.(Source: Gift a Love) Telling your crush is not easy, take help from these cute plushies to express your love.(Source: Gift a Love)

Love Confession Teddies

Have you been waiting for the right opportunity to profess your love to your crush? Then this cute set is worth considering. With two little fluffy toys and a rose in hand, let these adorable toys help you convey what your heart feels. With a special message bottle, pour your heart out and tell her how special she is. Without the big hole in the pocket, you can buy these sets starting from just Rs 499.

Because there is always a thrill in surprise gifts! (Source: Archies) Because there is always a thrill in surprise gifts! (Source: Archies)

Surprise Teddy

If you think a big jumbo is not very feasible and a small is not enough, then how about some fun and surprise. With Teddy Day, there is no big surprise when you gift them a fluffy toy but when you don’t then it might baffle them a little. So, gift her a cute red box and let suspense prevail until they open the box. And just as they make your heart pound, let the little teddy pop out and spread a smile. Available online for around Rs 800.

Because hugs make eveything better! (Source: Ferns and Petals, Archies) Because hugs make eveything better! (Source: Ferns and Petals, Archies)

Hugging Teddies

Who doesn’t love bear hugs? Over the period of time, many researches have shown that hugs have therapeutic values and have real health benefits — from reducing stress to lowering blood pressure, scientists have argued hugs are important. And from a wailing baby to angry girlfriend, there’s hardly anyone who can be away from jadu ki jhappi for long. So gift your lover a hugging teddy set this Teddy Day. Search online and you’ll find these huggable teddies starting Rs 799.

Tired of flower bouquets? Gift a Teddy bouquet to your partner this year. (Source: India Gift, Ferns and Petals) Tired of flower bouquets? Gift a Teddy bouquet to your partner this year. (Source: India Gift, Ferns and Petals)

A Teddy Bouquet

Because one is never enough for your special one. And what better way to make your lady love feel special than surprising her with a wonderful bouquet of huggable teddies! Yes, usually available in sets of nine, 12 or 18, this cute gift is available on a click, and swipe starting at Rs 1800.

There nothing like hugging your teddy bear and falling off to sleep! (Source: Amazon) There nothing like hugging your teddy bear and falling off to sleep! (Source: Amazon)

Jumbo Teddy

What better than a fluffy, soft teddy bear toy to hold on to, when you drift off to sleep? So this Teddy Day, surprise your lover with a big jumbo teddy to snuggle with at night. Big teddies (around 4ft tall) can be bought online in varies colours starting from Rs 1,090.

However, there is no greater way to make someone feel special than making your own gifts. Yes, this Valentine’s Week, why not surprise your girlfriend or wife with a handmade teddy? Think it will be too time consuming and hard? No, here are some tutorials that will help you impress their hearts simply. After all, there is nothing greater than some personal touch.

Fluffy Teddy Head

If you are scared to make a whole teddy, start taking a small step. And trust us, if you spend some time from your busy schedule to make this cutie, even the head of a fluffy teddy is enough. All you need is some soft cotton wool socks, some cotton, two beads and needle-thread and some markers. Make this easy soft plushie in just 30 mins and melt their heart with your beautiful gesture.

Watch how to make it here:

Teddy With Socks

And if you are comfortable with the teddy head, then try and make a full teddy bear. With almost same items you just need a little more time stitching the various parts together and decorating with a cloth of your choice!

Watch how to make it here:

Pom Pom Teddy

How about gifting your partner a colour teddy bear made of wool? Gift your sweetheart this cute pom pom teddy bear that requires no stitching at all! Yes, try out this easy to make, no sewing teddy using just some woollen balls and glue!

Watch how to make it here:

Teddy Bear with a Box

All things need not be a fluffy, isn’t it? But when it comes to cuteness, this box is a hit! Yes, why not instead of making a soft toy, make an adorable teddy bear made out of a cardboard box and fill it with something special. From chocolates to a nice jewellery, fill the special box with things s/he likes and win her/his heart all over again. And the best part, it’s so easy even kids can make.

Watch how to make it here:

Teddy Bear with Towel

Are you one of those, who is not good with dates and forgotten it’s Teddy Day? Certainly making a gift on your own is out of option and buying a gift and the last moment may not always be feasible. Don’t worry, we have got you covered as well. Surprise them with a Teddy bear made by you and in just 5 minutes! Yes, all you need is a towel (from medium to big) and a few rubberbands, ta-da your gift is ready. Phew, hopefully it will save you this time.

Watch how to make it here:

