Teacher’s Day 2017: Inspirational quotes for those who helped us learn

Being surrounded by enthusiastic energy bubbles sure is a full time job and being a teacher sure has it perks. However, constant interaction with children and trying to match their zeal can surely leave one drained. Being a teacher isn’t an easy job and often, because teachers are humans too, teachers reach a saturation point where they too need some motivation to pump themselves up. In these weak moments, it is always better to take a breather and seek a little inspiration to boost one’s morale.

Here is a collection of inspirational quotes for teachers that cover different aspects of teaching and give a different perspective to difficult situations:

* “The dream begins, most of the time, with a teacher who believes in you, who tugs and pushes and leads you on to the next plateau, sometimes poking you with a sharp stick called truth.” (Dan Rather)

* “I have come to believe that a great teacher is a great artist and that there are as few as there are any other great artists. It might even be the greatest of the arts since the medium is the human mind and spirit.” (John Steinbeck)

* “There is a great difference between knowing and understanding: you can know a lot about something and not really understand it.” (Charles F. Kettering)

“The teachers who get “burned out” are not the ones who are constantly learning, which can be exhilarating, but those who feel they must stay in control and ahead of the students at all times.” (Frank Martin)

*“It may be that when we no longer know which way to go that we have come to our real journey. The mind that is not baffled is not employed. The impeded stream is the one that sings.” (Wendell Berry)

* “One looks back with appreciation to the brilliant teachers, but with gratitude to those who touched our human feelings. The curriculum is so much necessary raw material, but warmth is the vital element for the growing plant and for the soul of the child.” (Carl Jung)

* “If a child can’t learn the way we teach, maybe we should teach the way they learn.” (Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Estrada)

* “A good teacher is like a candle – it consumes itself to light the way for others.” (Mustafa Kemal Atatürk)

* “If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people.” (Chinese Proverb)

* “Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire.” (William Butler Yeats)

* Teaching is not a lost art, but the regard for it is a lost tradition.” (Jacques Barzun)

* The art of teaching is the art of assisting discovery.” (Mark Van Doren)

* Death is not the greatest loss. The greatest loss is what dies inside while still alive. Never surrender.” (Tupac Shakur)

* “You are the bows from which your children as living arrows are sent forth.” (Khalil Gibran)

* “The next best thing to knowing something is knowing where to find it” (Samuel Johnson)

* ‘I never teach my pupils. I only attempt to provide the conditions in which they can learn.” (Einstein)

* “Education breeds confidence. Confidence breeds hope. Hope breeds peace.” (Confucius)

* “I like a teacher who gives you something to take home to think about besides homework.” (Lily Tomlin)

* “Spoon feeding in the long run teaches us nothing but the shape of the spoon.” (E. M. Forster)

* The true teacher defends his pupils against his own personal influence.” (Amos Bronson Alcott)

* If we teach today’s students as we taught yesterday’s, we rob them of tomorrow.” (John Dewey)

* The eye sees only what the mind is prepared to comprehend.” (Henri Bergson)

* Never discourage anyone…who continually makes progress, no matter how slow.” (Plato)

* Learning is not a spectator sport.” (D. Blocher)

* Remember that failure is an event, not a person.” (Zig Ziglar)

