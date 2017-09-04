Teacher’s Day 2017: Wishes, quotes, SMSs, WhatsApp greetings, Facebook status messages, images for favourite teachers

On Teacher’s Day, don’t forget to wish all your favourite teachers this year. (Source: Thinkstock Images) On Teacher’s Day, don’t forget to wish all your favourite teachers this year. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Teacher’s Day is a special occasion celebrated to honour and appreciate the teachers who have taught us much of what we know today. Morals and values imbibed in individuals by teachers are the ones that we carry for the rest of our lives. Often we miss our school and college days and want to re-live those moments with our teachers and friends, and though that’s not always possible, there is a special dedicated to those wonderful people in our lives.

Every year on September 5, the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, is celebrated as Teacher’s Day in India, when students – those still in school and colleges, as well as those who have graduated – pay their respects to the co-architects of their lives.

This year, why not take a moment to remember your teachers – they may be those who taught you in school or college or those who taught you the lessons of life, and wish them, make sure they know how much they mean to you. To help you out, here’s a collection of SMSes, WhatsApp and Facebook messages, images and greetings that you can send to your teachers, thanking them for their effort and commitment.

* Thank you for teaching me

how to read and write, for guiding me to

distinguish between what is

wrong and what is right.

For allowing me to dream

and soar as a kite,

thank you for

being my friend, mentor and light.

* Dear Teacher, Thank You

For Continually Inspires me to do my best

You help me strive for goals,

I found guidance, friendship, discipline

and love, everything, in one person.

And that person is you

Happy Teacher’s Day

* Sending my love and warmth to you,

You have not only been a wonderful teacher

but also friend, philosopher and guide

May you have a memorable Teachers Day

* Dear teacher, you have been a great mentor and

guide and have shaped my career well. I thank you for your effort

and hope you remain a superb mentor for others also.

* Just wanted to let you know

how much your time, effort,

and hard work is appreciated.

Happy Teacher’s Day!

* I am grateful to be your student.

Thank you for challenging me

to be my best and instilling in me

a passion for learning.

Happy Teachers Day!

* The way you teach..

The knowledge you share..

The care you take..

The love you shower..

Makes you..

The world’s best teacher..

Happy Teacher’s Day

* Shar-akshar hamen sikhaate hain

Jeevan kya hai, samjhaate hain

Wahi to hamaare sachche guru kehlaate hain!

Is shikshak diwas par sabhi Guru

janon ko koti-koti abhinandan!

SHIKSHAK DIWAS KI HARDIK SHUBHKAMNAYEN!

