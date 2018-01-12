On Swami Vivekananda’s 155th birth anniversary, here are 10 motivational quotes

Here are 10 life lessons of Swami Vivekananda. (Source: File Photo) Here are 10 life lessons of Swami Vivekananda. (Source: File Photo)

January 12 marks the 155th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, who was one of India’s most revered spiritual leaders. He is known to be a prolific thinker, a great orator and a passionate patriot. Born in 1863, his teachings inspired a lot of young Indians and brought a spiritual awakening in the 19th century. Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary is also celebrated as National Youth Day.

Born in an aristocratic Bengali family of Calcutta, Vivekananda’s teachings have created a positive impact on his followers. He was influenced by Indian mystic and yogi, Ramakrishna, who taught him all his life lessons. After Ramakrishna’s death, Vivekananda toured the Indian subcontinent extensively and acquired first-hand knowledge of the conditions prevailing in British India. Swami Vivekananda represented India and Hinduism at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in 1893. On his birth anniversary, we shed some light on some of his best life lessons.

* The world is the great gymnasium where we come to make ourselves strong.

* Condemn none: if you can stretch out a helping hand, do so. If you cannot, fold your hands, bless your brothers, and let them go their own way.

* Truth can be stated in a thousand different ways, yet each one can be true.

* All differences in this world are of degree, and not of kind, because oneness is the secret of everything.

* Where can we go to find God if we cannot see Him in our own hearts and in every living being.

