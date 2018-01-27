Surajkund Crafts Mela to be held from February 2-18

Uttar Pradesh will be the theme state this year at Surajkund. (Source: koshy koshy/ Wikimedia Commons) Uttar Pradesh will be the theme state this year at Surajkund. (Source: koshy koshy/ Wikimedia Commons)

The annual 32nd Surajkund International Crafts Mela will be held at Surajkund in Haryana’s Faridabad district from February 2 to 18, a Minister said on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh will be the theme state this year at Surajkund, adjoining Delhi.

Tourism Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said that the Mela’s focus will be on safety and security of children. “There will be zero tolerance towards child rights violations.”

At least 20 countries and all states of India will participate.

He said child-friendly procedures will be adopted at the event, including setting up child-friendly space, creche for children of officials and workers, breastfeeding booth, first-aid booth, ‘lost and found’ counter and stall for children with special needs.

“Besides advocating the rights of children through hoardings, material on child rights will be provided. There will be prohibition on selling harmful substances and inclusive environment will be provided to children,” Sharma said.

The Minister said child-tracking system through RFID tagging will be implemented, under which families visiting the fete along with children below the age of 14 will have to visit a special police desk and assisted by local District Child Protection Unit.

“On registration, each child will be provided a RFID tag, containing the child’s name and guardian(s) name, contact number and other relevant details.

“If a child is found wandering, a volunteer or police officer can simply take the child to the control room and use the RFID reader to read the child’s tag. The whereabouts of the child will automatically be sent to the registered mobile number and the child’s guardian,” he said.

These measures were suggested by the Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and Women and Child Development Department to the Haryana Tourism Department for this year’s event.

The Crafts Mela is organised by the Surajkund Mela Authority in collaboration with the Union Ministries of Tourism, Textile, Culture and External Affairs, Haryana Tourism Department and Haryana Tourism Corporation.

Last year, more than 1.2 million footfalls were recorded at the mela, including foreigners.

