Supermodel Kendall Jenner painted her walls pink to suppress appetite!

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are known for their love for diets and rigorous workouts. At the moment, Khloe Kardashian is the biggest propagator of a fit body, especially with her shedding oodles of weight and launching her new TV show Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian. Now, if you are born into a family who’s got the paparazzi following you everywhere, it’s only natural that you would want to put your best foot forward.

In a strange turn of events, Kendall Jenner has painted her walls pink to suppress appetite. The 21-year-old supermodel explained on her blog, KendallJ, “While I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do with the room, I went to dinner with friends and they had just gone to the Human Condition exhibition at a former hospital in LA. They were telling me there’s a pink room at the exhibit that had an explanation of the color choice: Baker-Miller Pink is the only color scientifically proven to calm you AND suppress your appetite. I was like, ‘I NEED this color in my house!’”

Jenner posted a photo on her Instagram account with the caption, “kenny’s pink xmas”.

What Jenner didn’t reveal is that the colour also known as Drunk Tank Pink, studied by the US Naval Office of Research in 1980 showed more than one third of nearly 1700 subjects suffering from reduced appetite. Also, in the 1960s, scientist Alexander Schauss at the American Institute for Biosocial Research in Tacoma, Washington stated that the colour was used in confinement cells to test if it would calm prisoners.

