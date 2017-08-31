Tips to keep in mind while taking a long duration flight

When you travel by air, you may have to sit for long hours. Avoid tight clothes, also keep your feet raised with some support, to help circulation and prevent fatigue. (Source: Thinkstock Images) When you travel by air, you may have to sit for long hours. Avoid tight clothes, also keep your feet raised with some support, to help circulation and prevent fatigue. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Flights can make your skin look dull and tired because air at high altitudes has less moisture, making the cabin air dry. Invest in good Vitamin E moisturisers, lip butters and drink water throughout your journey, suggest experts.

Shikhee Agrawal, Head Trainer at The Body Shop and Shahnaz Husain, CEO of Shahnaz Herbals Inc, have listed a few pointers:

Skin Care: Taking care of the skin becomes even more essential during air travel to avoid turbulence created by dry air. To have long lasting and visible impact, it’s always a good idea to indulge in Vitamin E moisturiser as it protects and locks in moisture for all-day hydration. If you are too lazy to apply moisturisers again and again, go for a moisturiser with Vitamin E and hyaluronic acid as it possess the quality of 48 hours retention in it.

Harsh weather conditions and lack of moisture in air has a direct effect on the lips leaving them chapped and dry but one can easily avoid it by applying lip butter or lip gloss on lips.

Lip Balm: Using a lip balm or lip butter with olive oil and coconut oil as the main ingredient is a great solution for crack-free and moisturised lips, apart from just giving a glossy look. An almond cream is ideal for the lips. Both olive oil and coconut oil are a great source of Vitamin E, which helps the lips with proper nourishment and well required shield against the dry weather conditions.

Stay Hydrated: The most important thing is to drink enough water even before you board the flight, and continue to guzzle water throughout. It’s a great way to counteract the dry conditions inside the flight. If you can stand it, leave the skin nearly naked for long haul flight journeys.

Keep make-up handy: If one has to be ready upon arrival, keep a little make-up case with you with some concealer and foundation and apply right before you land. One can accentuate the look by adding a dash of kajal or liner to the eyes.

Sunscreen Mode on: Remember to take your sunscreen lotion. An anti-tan sunscreen would be good. Apply sunscreen 20 minutes before going out. If you are out in the sun for more than an hour, re-apply the sunscreen. You may also need moisturiser, hand cream and lip balm.

Avoid tight clothes: When you travel by air, you may have to sit for long hours. Avoid tight clothes. Your feet will also suffer, so try to keep them raised with some support, to help circulation and prevent fatigue. You can try a few foot exercises while sitting.

Stretch those muscles: Wiggle your toes and make circular motions with your feet. Occasionally take a walk down the aisle, to stretch yourself. Also, try to relax and ease your tensions. Sit and do some deep breathing. It really helps to calm you.

Eat Light: Eat light meals during the flight. Salads and fruits help to ward off symptoms of jet-lag.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App