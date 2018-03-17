Get spring ready! (Source: Thinkstock Image) Get spring ready! (Source: Thinkstock Image)

Get rid of clutter at home and make it spring-ready with a burst of bright colours, floral accents, and energetic patterns. Bid goodbye to the thick curtains and welcome bright airy curtains and airy spring sheets say, experts. Sunil Gupta, Founder and Director, ExportersIndia.com and Apurva Muralidhar, HomeLane Design Partner, have suggested tips:

* Make use of empty mason jars and glass bottles to decorate your room with flowers such as daisies, tulips or carnations and freshen up your home.

You can spray paint the mason jars with bright colours and place the receptacles to create an indoor garden or green corner. Opt for vertical gardening to save space and grow flowers or herbs in these mason jars. You can also convert these bottles into a bird feeder and place it on the balcony to attract different birds to your home.

* Terrariums are trending and they can make for a perfect centerpiece in your room this season. They are easy to make and are very low-maintenance. You can decorate the glass jars/bottles with coloured stones, succulents and decorative beads. Terrariums thrive in less water but need adequate sunlight to survive.

* Candles in different sizes, shapes and colours are soothing and make for ideal home decor. They can be very illustrative of spring with the right colours and scents. Balance the brightness in your home with a fresh seasonal scent of candles like lavender, lemon and sweet cherry.

* Let your living room have a white sofa with off-white cushions, bordered with silver or gold piping. Just that much can be extremely soothing to the eyes.

* Replace your white lights to warm lights in your dining area. You can also use fairy lights to give that twinkling effect. Let the wooden dining table be bare. Match it with some patterned napkins and light patterned chinaware.

* Put an old wooden table even if it is rough on the edges, out in your garden with mix-match of old chairs and little concrete moulded bunnies lying around.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App