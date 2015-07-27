Sleeping well boosts up your memory

Sleep makes it easier to retrieve nuggets of information and makes our memories more accessible. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Have you been sleeping enough? A new study claims that required amount of shut eye not only protects memories from being forgotten, it also makes it more accessible.

Experimental psychologist Nicolas Dumay at the University of Exeter and honorary Staff Scientist in Spain’s Basque Centre for Cognition, Brain and Language, suggested that after sleep people were more likely to recall facts which they couldn’t remember while still awake.

Dumay explained that sleeping almost doubled the chances of remembering previously unrecalled material. The post-sleep boost in memory accessibility may indicate that some memories get sharpened overnight.

Dunmay said that he believed that while asleep, we actively rehearse information flagged as important.

The study has been published in the journal Cortex.

