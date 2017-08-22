Skin care regime for new mothers

It is very important for new mothers to take care of their skin after pregnancy (Source: File Photo) It is very important for new mothers to take care of their skin after pregnancy (Source: File Photo)

During and after pregnancy, every part of your body needs extra care and attention. Hormonal changes, stretched skin and sweat can sometimes trigger painful skin conditions that may cause discomfort and irritation. Experts suggest these are managed right from the time they appear.

Subhashini N.S., Natural Product Innovations, Research and Development, The Himalaya Drug Company and Hema Divakar, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, share a few common conditions and tips to help keep skin hydrated and moisturised:

Some of the common conditions you may experience during and after pregnancy are acne, rashes, stretch marks and dry skin. It is important to care of them.

* Choose a mild yet effective body butter which has ingredients like cocoa butter, a natural antioxidant that soothes, hydrates and balances the skin.

* Choose a moisturiser with invigorating fragrances of rose, lavender, or jasmine that help relax the mind.

* Body butter helps to replenish and moisturise the skin more effectively than lotions, keeping the skin hydrated for longer.

* Avoid wearing synthetic and rough materials that cause rash and irritation on the skin.

* Avoid using strong soaps, instead use mild, moisturising soap which prevents the post bath dryness.

* During the initial days of breastfeeding, you may experience sore and cracked nipples. Use products with natural ingredients that are especially enriched with virgin coconut oil that helps protect the skin from cracks and fissures.

* Massage your skin daily with oil that is enriched with sesame oil, known for its skin firming properties.

