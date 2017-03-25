Skin care and hair care: Combat changing seasons with these expert tips

While it’s hot and humid, there is no excuse for your hair to look like a crow’s nest or your skin to look tired and saggy. (Source: Thinkstock Images) While it’s hot and humid, there is no excuse for your hair to look like a crow’s nest or your skin to look tired and saggy. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Winter has finally said goodbye and summer is knocking at the doors and with this changing weather, one should take extra care of hair and skin by using a nice face wash and right natural replenishing shampoo and conditioner, say experts.

Rashmi Shetty, Dermatologist and advisor on Pond’s skin panel says that it’s important to keep five key factors in mind when it comes to ‘skincare tips to combat changing seasons and they are Humidity, Temperature, Pollution, Exposure to UV rays and Lifestyle Changes.

She also lists the factors that one should keep in mind for the skin during the changing season.

* Summer gets too hot and too humid, and our face tends to get dirty and dull. This is why it is important to use a good facewash, like one with activated carbon so it can remove the dirt particles that pollution and air cause.

* Summer also requires moisturisers and creams that are very light and hydrating. The right texture of a moisturiser is an important thing to keep in mind.

* One can also use creams that have skin lightening ingredients. Something enriched with vitamins that don’t over sensitise the skin but can combat dullness and dark spots.

Daniel Bauer, hair care expert of TRESemmé, on the other hand, lists tips to keep in mind for hair.

* While it’s hot and humid, there is no excuse for your hair to look like a crow’s nest. Cooling down in the pool or a dip in the ocean is great for you, but not for your hair. Chlorine in swimming pools can strip away the natural oils that coat your hair, while sea salt literally sucks the moisture from your hair and can sometimes interact with your hair dye, making it fade much sooner.

Nobody wants this! Lost hair oils and moisture will gradually comeback to your hair, but the right natural replenishing shampoo and conditioner will help aid the recovery.

*Use the right shampoo and conditioner for each Indian season as using the same shampoo and conditioner all year round will only work sometimes.

* Usually in summers try and just stick to braids and top knots. With the right hair care, you can leave the buns and braids behind this season and have fantastic open wavy or beach hair all year round. Just cheat with the right shampoo and conditioner.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now